The Challenger is still a strong seller for Dodge and the automaker is happy to keep the current generation of model alive for a couple more years. But, eventually, the time will come for a brand new Challenger, which is believed to arrive sometime in 2021 together with the next-gen Charger.

Our exclusive rendering previews a possible look for the new model and our artists have taken the evolutionary path. We don’t expect any drastic changes in the car’s overall profile, aside from a bit more muscular wheel arches and a wider rear end. Up front, the familiar layout with four round headlights will most likely be retained and will be combined with a more pronounced grille and larger air intakes in the bumper.

At this point, we don't have any clear indications as to what platform will underpin the new Challenger. In September last year, it was reported that Dodge could move the vehicle to a Maserati architecture, which will be introduced with the new Ghibli sedan. Earlier rumors even suggested the future Charger and Challenger might use Alfa Romeo's Giorgio chassis. However, approximately two months ago, Motor Authority claimed the duo will continue to ride on versions of the Chrysler LX platform, which is now more than 10 years old.

"The problem with Giorgio is from size and capability standpoint it reflects much more of a European performance requirement than it does the American heritage of Dodge," Marchionne explained back in June this year.

Of course, if that’s the final decision of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the platform will be heavily revised to help Dodge meet the stricter emissions and safety standards of the next decade. In fact, work is already underway on the overhauled architecture and "certainly by the time we finish with that architecture, you will not recognize its origins."