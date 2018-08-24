The moment we’ve all been waiting for is almost here. In a matter of hours, Bugatti will finally take the wraps off the track-focused Divo. The Molsheim-based hypercar marque had a surprisingly extensive teaser campaign in the build up to the official reveal, which leads us to believe we’re in for a real treat. With production limited to just 40 cars and a steep price tag of nearly $6 million before taxes, it better be a jaw-dropping automobile.

Bugatti has been coy on exact details, but it has mentioned through teaser images the Divo will boast an extremely aerodynamic body bathed in carbon fiber. “Built for corners” has been the teaser campaign’s motto and we also know the hypercar named after French racing driver Albert Divo will usher in a new design language for the brand while harkening back to Bugatti’s coachbuilding days.

Another promise made by the company is about stellar handling capabilities granted by a higher downforce and a lightweight body. The final teaser video (below) provides a glimpse of the Divo’s front fascia with a completely different LED signature compared to the Chiron. There’s also a fresh image revealing the intricate hood design that kind of makes us think of the spectacular Vision GT one-off. Speaking of which, the later was rumored to cost somewhere in the region of $5.16 million – still less than the Divo.

Bugatti’s president, Stephan Winkelmann, recently said that “with the Divo, we want to thrill people throughout the world.” The hype is real, folks.

The Bugatti Divo will debut later today at The Quail – A Motorsports Gathering in California at 11:20 AM local time or 18:20 GMT / 14:20 Eastern Time. The embedded YouTube video above shows when the livestream will start, according to your time zone. It won't be long, with the YT description saying it'll all be over in 15 minutes.

Source: Bugatti