For many auto enthusiasts, the name Edsel is a popular symbol of a commercial failure. It was a marque launched by Ford in the late 1950s as a more advanced and expensive alternative to the mainstream vehicles of that era in the United States. Everything looked perfect on paper, but when the first car was unveiled it was considered unattractive, overpriced, and overhyped. It never gained the popularity Ford wanted and sold poorly, costing the automaker approximately $250 million in investments.

More cool cars for sale The Web's Coolest Cars For Sale This Week

But for some people, Edsel was a synonym of novelties and technological progress, and one such Edsel enthusiast is Rob Cerame, whose father was an Edsel dealer. In 2008, Rob built a tribute to his favorite car for its 50th anniversary. He envisioned what would have become of the marque had it survived all these years and created a modern day Edsel based on the then-new Ford Crown Victoria. He produced two examples and one of them is going on sale during RM Auctions’ Auburn Fall 2018 sale next Friday, August 31, in Auburn, Indiana

As you have probably already noticed, the most interesting part of the Crown Victoria-based Edsel is the customized 1958-style grille and the corresponding taillights. Both inside and out, Cerame put Edsel-inspired custom trim, including correct Edsel cloth door panels and seat inserts, and Edsel insignias on the wheel covers. According to Edsel.com, “for accuracy, Rob changed only the same things that are different between a Crown Victoria and a Grand Marquis, as these items would be the things that separated Edsel from Ford/Mercury.” The car has only 20,000 original miles (32,186 kilometers) on the odometer and is in almost pristine condition.

RM Auctions estimates the tribute car will fetch somewhere between $10,000 and $15,000, a fair price for a super rare piece of the automotive history.

Source: RM Auctions via TheTruthAboutCars