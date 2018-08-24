From the very first teaser showing us sketches and flashes of a Porsche 993 shell, we had high hopes this special 911 project from Porsche Classic would be truly special. Now we have full disclosure on this creation and frankly, there’s no other way to say it: We love gold.

We do need to have a moment of honesty and say there’s some disappointment this build wasn’t a bit more custom. Over the course of the last few weeks, Porsche was filling our noggins with all kinds of ideas that pointed to some unique bodywork. We knew the starting point was a 993-era 911 – the last of the air-cooled Porsches – but we had our hopes up on seeing some creative factory fabrication to make this old car something all its own. Instead, Porsche Classic basically restored a 993 from the ground up, creating a “new” 911 Turbo S. The company even assigned it a chassis number that slots immediately after the last production-spec 993 Turbo that came off the line in 1998.

That being said, we so don’t care because look at it. Porsche Classic took the 993 down to its bare components and embarked on an 18-month restoration project that included full corrosion protection and painting process used on modern Porsches. In fact, the striking finish is the same Golden Yellow Metallic used on the new 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series – the only modern touch observable on this reborn classic. That shade is incorporated throughout the interior in the stitching on the seats, steering wheel, and dash, and it’s also a subtle enhancement to Project Gold’s black alloy wheels. We’re also quite partial to the gold Classic Series badges and markings scattered around the car, inside and out.

As we were shown in previous teasers, the engine is a period-correct 3.6-liter flat six, gloriously air-cooled and generating 450 horsepower (336 kilowatts) courtesy of two turbochargers. Porsche says it’s a brand new engine, and the whole thing – from suspension components to the all-wheel-drive system, interior components and engine tuning – was done in-house at Porsche Classic. In other words Porsche wants you to know it has everything you need to breathe new life into your classic 993.

There’s another aspect about this build that we very much like. Often times, manufacturers move on to the next great technological leap while trying to ignore the past, lest customers decide to not by the latest model. It’s extraordinarily refreshing to see Porsche pay homage to the air-cooled legacy that built the company by literally building a brand new 993 Turbo. Unfortunately for enthusiasts, this car isn’t listed as being street legal, and there aren’t plans to build more.

That doesn’t mean you can’t own this car, however. The company will be selling Project Gold at RM Sotheby’s Porsche 70th Anniversary Sale auction in Atlanta, Georgia on October 27. With the fiercely loyal following the 993 already enjoys – not to mention the extreme rarity of the original 993 Turbo S – we expect this car to fetch some serious coin.

Source: Porsche