The 2019 Acura NSX will make its debut at Monterey Car Week featuring new design cues, exterior and interior color combinations, and chassis upgrades that enhance vehicle dynamics. The 2019 Acura NSX will first be displayed at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering. The 2019 NSX is available for order today with U.S. deliveries slated to begin in October.

Design Updates, Expanded Color Palette

New for 2019, a striking Thermal Orange Pearl premium paint option continues the tradition of NSX color names inspired by motorsports venues and iconic corners, and pays homage to 30 years of Acura motorsports vehicles with orange accented liveries. Joining the Thermal Orange Pearl exterior, optional carbon ceramic metallic (CCM) brakes can now be fitted with orange calipers. New for 2019, the standard iron brakes can now be fitted with red calipers.

All 2019 NSX models are distinguished by a new body-color front grille garnish (previously silver) and high-gloss treatments for the front grille surround, front air intake mesh and rear bumper outlet mesh. High-gloss treatment is also applied to the available Carbon Fiber Decklid Spoiler and Carbon Fiber Exterior Package – including a front chin spoiler, side sill garnish and rear diffuser.

Inside the cockpit, the 2019 NSX color palette is expanded with the addition of an optional Indigo blue Semi-aniline leather and Alcantara® theme. The available semi-aniline full leather (non-Alcantara) power sport seats can now be optioned in Red in addition to Ebony. Power sport seats (4-way), previously a $1,500 option, are now standard equipment. Lightweight manually adjustable sport seats, wrapped in Black Milano leather and Alcantara, remain an available no-cost option. Satellite-Linked Navigation, ELS Studio® premium audio, front and rear proximity sensors and aluminum sport pedals, previously optional equipment, are now standard.

Dynamics Enhancements

For the 2019 model, engineers modified chassis components, tires and software tuning to make NSX even more responsive to the will of the driver, elevating performance driving in all circumstances, from daily driving to the circuit. At the limit, the NSX's balance, playfulness and controllability has improved, allowing the driver to more precisely modulate understeer and oversteer with subtle throttle inputs. The changes resulted in a nearly 2-second faster lap time in testing around the world famous Suzuka Circuit.

Chassis enhancements include larger front and rear stabilizer bars (increasing stiffness by 26 percent in front, 19 percent at the rear) and 21 percent stiffer rear toe link bushings. Rear hub rigidity has increased 6 percent. Software calibrations to the NSX's Sport Hybrid SH-AWD® power unit, active magnetorheological dampers, electric power steering and VSA settings capitalize on this new hardware, as well as the grippier tire setup.

The 2019 NSX rides on new Continental SportContact™ 6 tires, developed exclusively for the NSX. The new tires (replacing Continental ContiSportContact™ 5P) feature a revised tread pattern, construction and rubber compound for improved handling performance in all conditions—from daily commuting to track use—including wet weather driving. The track-focused Pirelli P Zero™ Trofeo R remains an optional dealer-installed tire.

Electrifying Sport Hybrid SH-AWD® Power Unit

The 2019 NSX is powered by a Sport Hybrid SH-AWD® power unit consisting of a twin-turbocharged mid‑mounted V6 engine paired with a 9-speed dual clutch transmission (9DCT). An electric Direct Drive Motor integrated with the engine and 9DCT supplements the engine with instantaneous electric torque. Containing two additional electric motors, the front-mounted Twin Motor Unit (TMU) continuously varies torque—both positive and negative—to the left and right front wheels to enhance handling precision and cornering capabilities, elevating any driver's confidence and performance. Maximum peak system output is 573 horsepower and 476 lb.-ft. of torque.

The NSX's Integrated Dynamics System—with Quiet, Sport, Sport+ and Track modes—provides for a wider range of driving experiences than conventional supercars. The NSX features an advanced, multi-material body and aluminum-intensive space frame with the world's first application of aluminum ablation casting in the space frame structure, enabling ultra-high rigidity, compact packaging and outstanding collision safety performance.

2019 Acura NSX Pricing and Feature Changes

Each NSX is crafted one-by-one at the Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Marysville, Ohioi and continues the NSX tradition of offering an incredible performance value in the supercar market. The 2019 model starts at $157,500ii (an increase of $1,500 over the 2018 model) with $4,700 in previously optional content now standard (4-way power sport seats, Satellite-Linked Navigation, ELS Studio® premium audio, proximity sensors and aluminum sport pedals).

Participate in the Making of Your Custom Supercar

All new NSX owners have the opportunity to join the NSX Insider Experience, a personalized program that allows NSX owners to participate in the making of their bespoke supercar. The program offers a curated, one-on-one tour of key Acura facilities across Ohio, including the Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC), where the NSX is built, and the NSX engine assembly room at the Anna Engine Plant. Guests also have the opportunity to track an NSX, guided by a professional driver, on one of the primary proving grounds where it was developed and tuned – the Transportation Research Center (TRC).

The NSX Insider Experience is offered in six distinct packages with one and two-day tour options, which can be customized to include a tour of the Anna Engine Plant in addition to the tour of the PMC. Additional options include a two or four-hour performance driving experience at the Acura Proving Grounds, as well as a tour of the Honda Heritage Center. Packages start at $2,700. More information on the NSX Insider Experience is available at NSXInsiderExperience.com.

NSX Motorsports Success

Based on the NSX road car and utilizing its twin-turbocharged V6 powerplant and multi-material space frame, the NSX GT3 race car has already taken multiple poles, checkered flags and podiums, including consecutive wins on the streets of Belle Isle in Detroit (2017 and 2018). Now in its sophomore season of the IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship, the NSX GT3 is currently in the running for the Manufacturer, Team (Meyer Shank Racing) and Driver Championship (Katherine Legge).

The race-winning, carbon fiber NSX GT3 is offered for sale globally at a starting price of €465,000iii. Available for customer purchase since July 2017, the NSX GT3 is now in the hands of both professional and amateur racers globally, and certified to compete in more than a dozen FIA-sanctioned racing series around the world. More information on the NSX GT3 can be found at AcuraClientRacing.net