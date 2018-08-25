An augmented reality display would let someone have a virtual race anytime.
Mercedes harkens back over 80 years for the look of the EQ Silver Arrow concept debuting during Monterey Car Week. The aerodynamic shape takes direct cues from the 1937 W125, capable of reaching a record-setting-for-the-time 268.9 miles per hour (432.7 kilometers per hour). Rather than its inspiration's supercharged V12, the new show car opts for a fully electric powertrain.
The company imagines the EQ Silver Arrow as having 738 horsepower (550 kilowatts) and an 80-kilowatt-hour battery pack. Mercedes knows that the whine of an electric motor doesn't yet stir the soul of auto enthusiasts like a combustion engine, so inside drivers have the choice to hear a current Formula 1 car or a Mercedes-AMG V8.
The EQ Silver Arrow has room for just a single occupant, and the person sits in the center of the vehicle. Around them, there's a smoothly styled body in carbon fiber that looks capable of slipping through the air with ease. The rear features an active spoiler that can extend when necessary. Metallic covers hide part of the 24-inch wheels, but the exposed portion shows off some of the 168 spokes on each one. The Alubeam Silver paint pays tribute to the color of the classic Silver Arrows race cars. Despite only having room for one, the concept measures an immense 17 feet 5 inches (5.3 meters) long.
Inside, the cabin mixes natural materials like leather and solid walnut with high-tech touches like a digital instrument panel. There's a second display in the center of the steering wheel. Alubeam Silver Alcantara covers each side of the cockpit as a way to evoke the exterior in a softer way.
Mercedes incorporates a little video game into the cockpit, too. When drivers want to have fun, they can activate a feature that superimposes a virtual racetrack over the actual road. There's also a car to compete against and a Virtual Race Coach to help improve a person's driving skills.
Source: Mercedes-Benz
Show Car Celebrates World Premiere at Monterey Car Week in California
EQ Silver Arrow: an Emotional Signpost to the Future of Design
Stuttgart/Pebble Beach. Mercedes-Benz is unveiling the EQ Silver Arrow
show car at Monterey Car Week, the annual event in California that attracts
car aficionados and collectors from all over the world. The one-seater EQ
Silver Arrow is an homage to the successful record-breaking W 125 car
from 1937. The Alubeam Silver paintwork is reminiscent of the historic
Silver Arrows which, for weight reasons, did not have a white paint layer.
The interior is adorned with traditional, high-quality materials such as
genuine leather, brushed aluminum and solid walnut. The highly-futuristic
digital cockpit includes a curved panoramic screen that projects from
behind and a touchscreen integrated into the steering wheel.
"Over 80 years ago, the historic Silver Arrows demonstrated that MercedesBenz
was a pioneer when it came to speed, thanks, among other things, to their
streamlined shape," says Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer at Daimler AG.
"The EQ Silver Arrow show car draws on that legacy. Intended for acceleration
and driving pleasure, it embodies progressive luxury and provides an insight
into the future of our design. As a result, the show car drives the design idiom
of our new EQ product and technology brand to the top."
The EQ brand is shaped by the avant-garde, distinct aesthetic of Progressive
Luxury, which arises from the combination of a previously unknown beauty,
the conscious clash of digital and analogue elements, as well as the seamless
merging of intuitive and physical design.
The Exterior: Sporty Silhouette
With its clear, seamless design idiom, the EQ Silver Arrow is a brand-specific
embodiment of the Sensual Purity design philosophy. The streamlined
silhouette of the 5.3-meter long and one-meter shallow one-seater vehicle is
slender yet sensuous.
The show car's body structure is made of carbon fiber. The multiple layers of
paintwork in Alubeam Silver appear like liquid metal on the surface,
representing the polar opposites of design: hot and cold. Functional attachment
parts made of carbon fiber such as the front splitter epitomize the cool and
rational aspect of the philosophy. The same applies to the front trim designed
as a display, including the continuous lighting strip. The side skirts also
feature a lighting strip and the large, recessed EQ lettering in front of the rear
wheels is illuminated in blue, as is characteristic of the EQ brand.
Other highlights include the driver's cockpit, which can be folded forwards,
and the partially free-standing multi-spoke wheels. The non-rotating hub caps
and the partial trim on the wheels are other stylish highlights. The 168 spokes
per wheel are made of lightweight aluminum and painted a rose gold color,
which is also a signature of the EQ brand.
Offering exceptional traction and correspondingly fast acceleration, the EQ
Silver Arrow has slick 255/25 R 24 tires at the front and 305/25 R 26 tires at
the rear. Attesting the attention to detail, tire partner Pirelli embossed a star
pattern on the tread.
The rear diffuser is reminiscent of motorsports with two extendible rear
spoilers that act as an air brake by increasing the wind resistance when
deceleration is desired.
Interior: Between Tradition and Modernity
The interior of the EQ Silver Arrow represents the values of Progressive Luxury
with a design idiom that combines timeless aesthetic appeal with a futuristic
vision.
When the driver's cockpit is folded forward, it provides a view of the
surprisingly wide interior. A contrast brings it to life: on the one hand, it uses
traditional, high-quality materials. These include Saddle Brown genuine leather
on the seat and steering wheel, brushed aluminum throughout the interior and
solid walnut with darker coniferous wood pinstripes on the floor. A bridge is
formed between the EQ Silver Arrow and its historic racing predecessors. On
the other hand, modern, high-tech solutions such as the large projection
surface for the panoramic screen and innovative user experience solutions
such as the virtual race option represent the EQ's visionary character. The
overall contrast is the intentional merger of past and future.
The seat surface and backrest have a unique pattern aligned with the seat
contour; stars are etched with laser engraving. AIRSCARF neck-level heating is
integrated into the seat. A four-point seatbelt inspired by motorsports holds the
driver securely in place. The pedals can be adapted to the driver's specific
stature, with a controller located on the seat for adjusting the pedals.
To match the exterior paint finish in Alubeam Silver, the side walls of the
interior are covered in a luxurious, grey suede.
Double Screen and Virtual Racing
The driver of the EQ Silver Arrow is encompassed by a large panoramic screen
on which a 3D image of the surroundings is projected from behind. As an
indicator of future possible charging technologies, the lane of the roadway on
which inductive charging is possible is superimposed onto the screen.
With the help of artificial intelligence, it is possible to engage in a virtual race
against historic or present Silver Arrow racing cars. A virtual racetrack is
superimposed onto the real roadway via the panoramic screen and the driver
sees their opponent either ahead of them or behind them as a "ghost." The
Virtual Race Coach assistance function helps one improve driving skills by
giving instructions during the race.
The driver can use the touchscreen on the steering wheel to select programs
such as Comfort, Sport and Sport+, which offer different driving
characteristics. Sound settings can also be configured here: choices include the
sound of a current Formula 1 Silver Arrow or a Mercedes-AMG V8 engine.
Emission-Free Drive System
The EQ Silver Arrow is conceived as an electric vehicle with an output of 738
hp. The thin rechargeable battery in the underbody has a useable capacity of
approximately 80 kWh and enables an approximate range of over 250 mph.
Side air vents help to cool the battery.
The EQ Concept Vehicles: Outlook for Electric Cars in all Segments
At the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, Mercedes-Benz demonstrated how the EQ
strategy can be translated to the compact class with the introduction of the
Concept EQA. Featuring one electric motor on the front axle and one at the
rear, this electric athlete has a system output of over 268 hp. The drive
characteristics can be altered by varying the permanent all-wheel drive's front
to rear torque distribution. The Concept EQA then displays which drive
program has been selected on a unique virtual radiator grille.
smart also presented the smart vision EQ fortwo at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor
Show – an electric and autonomous vision for highly efficient and flexible local
public transport. Autonomous and electric-powered, the smart vision EQ
presents a consistent concept for the future of urban mobility and the future of
car sharing. The vehicle picks up its passengers directly from their chosen
location and has no steering wheel or pedals.
The Concept EQ, unveiled at the 2016 Paris Motor Show, heralded the new EQ
product and technology brand – a concept vehicle with the aesthetic of a sporty
SUV coupe that pre-empted many elements of the Mercedes-Benz EQC.
The Inspiration: The World Record-Breaking Vehicle from 1937
The role model for the EQ Silver Arrow is the W 125 twelve-cylinder, recordbreaking
car built by Mercedes-Benz in 1937 as a Grand Prix racing car.
For the W 125’s new body in 1937, Mercedes-Benz was greatly inspired by the
aviation industry. Examples include the recommendation from the
development departments of the aircraft factories of Ernst Heinkel and Willy
Messerschmitt to shorten the front overhang and to make the front rounderd.
The front was also extended further down and the tip veered off at a steeper
angle. As desired, this reduced lift on the front axle. A longer and more
robustly raised rear reduced lift on the rear axle. One striking feature and
inspiration for the designers of the EQ Silver Arrow was the round cockpit
glazing, which was modeled on a drop of water for its outline and cross-section.
Rudolf Caracciola achieved 432.7 km/h (268.9 mph) on the A5 autobahn with
the W 125 between Frankfurt and Darmstadt based on the average speed
travelling there and back. This speed remained the record on public roads until
November 2017.
The EQ Silver Arrow show car will celebrate its World Premiere on August 24,
2018.
# # #