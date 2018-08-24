Jaguar will put its E-Type Zero concept into production with deliveries beginning in the summer of 2020. The company's Classic division will build them to order, including converting interested owner's cars to the EV drivetrain. To celebrate the big announcement, Jag will have its latest concept for the zero-emissions model on display during Monterey Car Week.

"We’ve been overwhelmed by the positive reaction to the Jaguar E-type Zero concept. Future-proofing the enjoyment of classic car ownership is a major stepping stone for Jaguar Classic," Tim Hannig, Jaguar Land Rover Classic Director, said about the EV.

The British automaker won't yet release final technical specs or pricing for the E-Type Zero. At least on the concept, the roadster uses a 40-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack that allows for a range over 170 miles (274 kilometers). Acceleration to 62 miles per hour only takes 5.5 seconds, making the EV a second quicker than the original. The updated powertrain also weighs 176 pounds (80 kilograms) less.

The electric motor is up front, and a new driveshaft sends the output to the existing rear differential. Installing the electric powertrain doesn't require modifying the car's structure, so owners can put the classic inline-six back into the engine bay if they ever change their mind about the EV setup.

The only aesthetic change is the addition of LED headlights.

Inside, Jaguar Classic fits a new digital instrument cluster and an optional modern looking infotainment display at the center of the dashboard. Since the electric powertrain uses a single-speed transmission, the standard gearshift is gone, and in its place, there's a rotary dial.

You might recognize the E-Type Zero from its appearance at the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The couple drove away from Windsor Castle after tieing the knot.

Source: Jaguar