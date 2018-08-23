Lexus is debuting a pair of concepts during the Monterey Car Week, but don’t get too excited just yet as these as merely customized versions of existing models. The LC Inspiration Concept is based on the LC 500 and comes with a Flare Yellow exterior paint in the same vein as the recently launched Yellow Edition of the coupe available in Europe.

Much like the special edition created for the old continent, the one-off LC 500 rides on a set of massive 21-inch wheels, but with a unique spoke design and finished in black to ensure a contrasting effect. Lexus applied a similar dark theme on the carbon fiber roof and also for the active spoiler at the back.

The exterior’s yellow accents have a correspondent on the inside where the Alcantara door inserts and the stitching of the semi-aniline leather upholstery also come in yellow. Rounding off the vibrant theme is the yellow stitching for the instrument panel, center console, and the glovebox.

As for the UX small crossover (pictured below), it looks like something you’d see at a SEMA show, for better or worse. Created by Clark Ishihara of VIP Auto Salon, the customized showcar is based on the UX 250h and has received an Oracal body wrap. Its roof rack can hold the Lexus F Sport Carbon Fiber Road Bicycle, which was created to mark the LFA supercar’s end of production.

The pint-sized posh crossover has gone through additional changes for its debut at Pebble Beach, such as ditching the stock wheels to make room for an aftermarket set from Vossen. It also boasts a full catback exhaust system and a prominent front spoiler lip providing a somewhat sportier look.

The 2019 UX isn’t available in the United States for the time being, but the wait is almost over as it will reach dealerships in December.

