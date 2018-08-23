Hide press release Show press release

Promise Delivered: The World Premiere of the All-New BMW Z4

in Pebble Beach.



BMW Unveils Z4 M40i Roadster First Edition on the Pebble Beach Concours

d’Elegance Reviewing Stand During Monterey Car Week.



Pebble Beach, CA – August 23 10:30am PST…Today, BMW unveiled the all-new 2019

BMW Z4 M40i First Edition, the latest chapter in the history of BMW Z Roadsters which began

thirty years ago with the production of the BMW Z1. With athletic proportions and a new

emotional design language, the open-top two-seater takes the classic roadster concept into

the world of tomorrow.



The latest generation of the BMW Roadster celebrates its World Premiere at precisely the

same location that served as the stage for the World Premiere of the BMW Concept Z4 last

year: The Reviewing Stand of the world renowned Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance where

on Sunday one outstanding automobile will be presented with the prestigious Best in Show

trophy. During the presentation last year, BMW Group Design Chief Adrian van Hooydonk

stated “The BMW Concept Z4 Roadster is a promise of a production version planned for the

future”. That future has now arrived.



With its pure and progressive design, the BMW Concept Z4 Roadster presented a vision of a

charismatic sports car which now becomes a production car reality. Just a glance at the all-new

BMW Z4’s proportions leaves no doubt about its sporting potential. The central sitting position

for the driver, the low center of gravity, perfectly balanced 50:50 weight distribution; the new

BMW Z4 fulfils these expectations in every aspect.



Vertically stacked headlights, the BMW kidney grille sporting a mesh design, the long clamshell

hood stretching over the front wheels, large air breathes on the front wheel arches and the

distinctive spoiler integrated into the rear lid all contribute towards the characteristic look of the

new BMW Z4. The design of the interior places the focus on the pure sports driving enjoyment

of the new BMW Z4. The driver-oriented cockpit styling is underscored by dynamic forwardoriented

lines. Likewise, the clearly structured arrangement of all control elements enhances

the focus on the driving experience inside the new BMW Z4.



For a perfect start into a new roadster era, the new BMW Z4 M40i First Edition offers specific

design and equipment features that add exclusive accents to the car’s sporty flair. The

expressive body paintwork in Frozen Orange Metallic is combined with an electrically operated

textile soft top in anthracite with silver effect, the BMW Individual High Gloss Shadow Line,

black exterior mirror caps and 19-inch light alloy wheels boasting a two-tone, double spoke

design. The interior of the First Edition model features Vernasca black leather trim with

decorative stitching, electrically adjustable seats with memory function and the Harman Kardon

Surround Sound System. Adaptive LED headlights, BMW Head-Up Display featured for the

first time in a BMW roadster and the BMW Live Cockpit Professional with two high resolution

digital displays, offering the latest networking technology underpin the advanced status of the

tradition-steeped two-seater, open-top sports car interpretation that is being presented by

BMW in the all-new Z4 Roadster.



Power for the new BMW Z4 M40i First Edition is provided by an uprated 3.0 liter inline 6-

cylinder engine producing 382 hp (US model rating) and 369 lb-ft of torque which will be

enough to propel the BMW Z4 M40i from 0-60mph in under 4.4 seconds (estimated). A BMW

M tuned sports suspension with electronically controlled dampers, M Sport braking system and

an electronically controlled M Sport rear differential will ensure that this latest M Performance

Model can carve through the twists of the Laureles Grade as effortlessly as cruising along the

Pacific Coast Highway to Big Sur.



Full Z4 model details and specifications to be announced on September 18, 2018. The all-new

2019 BMW Z4 30i will arrive in U.S. BMW Centers in Spring 2019 with the BMW Z4 M40i

(including the First Edition) arriving in the Second Quarter.

