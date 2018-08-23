Prior to its imminent debut at Pebble Beach, the Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce Jota is making an early online debut courtesy of an official image posted by H.R. Owen dealership in U.K.

The painstakingly long teaser campaign is finally over as the world’s fastest production car at the Nürburgring is revealing a good chunk of its exotic body to show numerous upgrades over the Aventador S. Immediately noticeable are the horizontal slats to the left and right of the raging bull logo, along with the prominent carbon fiber front spoiler lip. The more aggressive bumper features beefy extensions at its corners, while the distinctive shape of the rear wing makes the SVJ stand out furthermore.

Developing story...

Source: H.R. Owen / Instagram