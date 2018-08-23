Jaguar Land Rover is opening a classic car refurbishing and restoration center in North America for the first time. The facility in Savannah, Georgia, will also sell and service JLR’s classic vehicles when it opens in the summer of 2019. It will be the first time the British firm has opened a classic car center outside Europe.

A 42-bay workshop will be built on the site, providing a full range of manufacturing services for vehicles out of production for 10 years or more, including vehicle health checks and restorations. There will also be a purpose-built showroom, from which Jaguar Land Rover will sell a selection of pre-owned classic vehicles.

The site in Savannah was chosen partly for its "charming" surroundings, but also for its transport links. The development will be close to Savannah airport and the Port of Savannah, which is the largest single container terminal in North America.

More than 75 people will be employed full-time at the 75,000 square-foot site.

"Creating a dedicated facility in the U.S. – one of the largest markets for classic car enthusiasts – is an important and exciting step for Jaguar Land Rover Classic," said JLR Classic’s director, Tim Hannig. "We’re delighted to bring the future-proofing classic expertise and support we’ve nurtured in the U.K. direct to U.S. clients."

"The Savannah site is the perfect location for us: a charming setting combining a passionate community and excellent transport links that will make it easier for U.S. clients to benefit from the authentic services and expertise Jaguar Land Rover Classic provides."

Source: Jaguar Land Rover