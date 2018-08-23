After working on the Mercedes X-Class to implement a tuner’s idea of a Maybach pickup truck, Carlex Design has now turned its attention to its archrival. Prepare to meet “Amy,” a special edition of the Volkswagen Amarok limited to just 500 examples to keep the model exclusive and justify the steep price of the conversion package: €13,995 ($16,200 at current exchange rates). So, what do you get for the price of a shiny new Polo? (German pricing for the supermini starts at €13,000.)

Carlex Design can turn your Amarok into a pickup truck suffering from a split personality, but in a good way. It’s all rugged and tough on the outside, while the cabin has been pampered with soft Nappa leather, fancy quilting, and a reupholstered steering wheel.

Most of the upgrades have occurred on the outside where the body comes coated with black structural protective paint for the front and rear bumpers, wheel arch extensions, hood lip, and also for the headlight and taillight frames. Carlex Design will also throw in a set of BF Goodrich All Terrain T/A tires and those cool body stickers coming straight from the 1980s.

The Amarok might have a torquey V6 diesel engine under its hood, but the aftermarket specialist will make it sound like a meaner V8 thanks to a new exhaust system controllable by using a smartphone app. VW’s workhorse is compatible with several extra accessories from Carlex Design, including an extra LED light bar mounted on the roof, along with beefy side sills, a suspension lift kit, and a fullsize spare wheel.

Special plaques and badges on the outside accentuate we’re dealing with a special Amarok, and it looks like the infotainment system’s homescreen has been tweaked to show “Amy” to really drive the point home.

Source: Carlex Design