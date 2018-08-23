G550 in the U.S., G500 in Europe.

Mercedes-Benz has a brand new generation G-Class off-roader on the market, which – to say the least – looks almost identical to the model it replaced. However, beauty lies in the details as they say – despite its familiar look, the SUV now features a completely revised suspension, new interior, and revised engine lineup. In fact, just five parts carry over from the 2018 version of the machine: the spare-tire cover, sun visors, headlight-washer sprayers, door handles, and a structural bracket hidden within the dash. Everything else is completely new. After all, it turns out that you can teach an old dog new tricks.

2019 G550 tested and reviewed:

2019 Mercedes-Benz G550 First Drive: Brute Goes To Finishing School

Want to know more? Join us and YouTuber Alaatin61 for a detailed walkaround video of the current range-topper below the AMG offerings, the G550 sold in Europe as the G500. It features a modern 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbo gasoline engine, good for 450 pound-feet (610 Newton-meters) of torque delivered from as little as 2,250 rpm and a bountiful 416 horsepower (310 kilowatts). On the Old Continent, the peak power stands at 422 hp (315 kW).

2019 Mercedes-Benz G550
2019 Mercedes-Benz G550
2019 Mercedes-Benz G550

As we discovered during our test drive of the G550 in Carcassonne, France, the biggest advantage of the new G-Class over its predecessor is the fact that the vehicle is now much more controllable and is finally a little more civilized. Of course, it’s still not a sports car and there’s a lot of inertia moving around when going through curvy roads, but it’s a much more suitable for everyday use than the 2018 model.

And the best thing is that the improved on-road handling and overall behavior don’t affect the G’s amazing off-road capabilities. That’s possible mainly thanks to the fact that there’s still a solid rear axle, albeit now attached with a five-link, trailing arm-type suspension. Just don’t forget to go for the optional Off-Road package, which adds 18-inch wheels with Falken Wildpeak A/T rubber.

Source: Alaatin61 on YouTube

Gallery: 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550: First Drive

2019 Mercedes-Benz G550
44 photos
2019 Mercedes-Benz G550 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550

Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Explore Reviews

More photos

2019 Mercedes G-Class by Brabus
2019 Mercedes G-Class by Brabus
Jon Olsson's Mercedes-Benz G500
Jon Olsson's Mercedes-Benz G500
Brabus Adventure 4x4 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Brabus Adventure 4x4 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Mercedes G-Class Stainless Steel Package
Mercedes G-Class Stainless Steel Package
2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 1
2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 1
2019 Mercedes-AMG G63
2019 Mercedes-AMG G63