Mercedes-Benz has a brand new generation G-Class off-roader on the market, which – to say the least – looks almost identical to the model it replaced. However, beauty lies in the details as they say – despite its familiar look, the SUV now features a completely revised suspension, new interior, and revised engine lineup. In fact, just five parts carry over from the 2018 version of the machine: the spare-tire cover, sun visors, headlight-washer sprayers, door handles, and a structural bracket hidden within the dash. Everything else is completely new. After all, it turns out that you can teach an old dog new tricks.

Want to know more? Join us and YouTuber Alaatin61 for a detailed walkaround video of the current range-topper below the AMG offerings, the G550 sold in Europe as the G500. It features a modern 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbo gasoline engine, good for 450 pound-feet (610 Newton-meters) of torque delivered from as little as 2,250 rpm and a bountiful 416 horsepower (310 kilowatts). On the Old Continent, the peak power stands at 422 hp (315 kW).

As we discovered during our test drive of the G550 in Carcassonne, France, the biggest advantage of the new G-Class over its predecessor is the fact that the vehicle is now much more controllable and is finally a little more civilized. Of course, it’s still not a sports car and there’s a lot of inertia moving around when going through curvy roads, but it’s a much more suitable for everyday use than the 2018 model.

And the best thing is that the improved on-road handling and overall behavior don’t affect the G’s amazing off-road capabilities. That’s possible mainly thanks to the fact that there’s still a solid rear axle, albeit now attached with a five-link, trailing arm-type suspension. Just don’t forget to go for the optional Off-Road package, which adds 18-inch wheels with Falken Wildpeak A/T rubber.

Source: Alaatin61 on YouTube