Coupe-SUVs or whatever this niche is called is primarily a premium segment affair, but we won’t have to wait much longer to see more and more of these oddities from mainstream brands. Take for example Renault, which is about to take the wraps off the Arkana, a coupe-ified compact crossover set to become a global model.

BMW single-handedly made the coupe-SUV segment what it is today by launching the original X6 about a decade ago. While the Bavarians are putting the finishing touches on the model’s third generation due in 2019, Mercedes is doing the same with its similarly sized GLE Coupe. A production-bodied prototype of the second-gen model dressed in full camo attire was seen the other day at the Nürburgring, and while it wasn’t an AMG 53 or a 63 model, it did look quite aggressive.

One can never be too sure when dealing with prototypes, but the GLE Coupe spotted at the Green Hell might’ve been an AMG Line variant. Whatever it was, the coupe-SUV mashup had a surprisingly high ground clearance, likely because the air suspension was in the highest possible setting. Despite not carrying the three-pointed star logo, the grille makes the vehicle look imposing due to its sheer size.

The love/hate shape will soldier on, but some significant changes will occur in the lighting department. Both LED headlights and taillights appear to have a sleeker shape, while the integrated spoiler lip at the back appears to stick out even more compared to the current GLE Coupe.

Although these images are not showing the cabin, we are not expecting any big changes compared to the regular GLE’s cabin, which was basically leaked just last week courtesy of fully revealing spy shots.

Expect the normal GLE to premiere in the weeks or months to come, with the coupe-ified version to land at some point in 2019 to fight not just the next BMW X6, but also the forthcoming Porsche Cayenne Coupe.

Photos: Automedia