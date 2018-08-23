Starting today until the end of the week, newly founded Automobili Pininfarina will be organizing private viewings of the PF0 in Pebble Beach to “luxury and classic car buyers showing significant interest in the car and brand.” If you’re not on that list, you’ll have to settle for the attached teaser images and the new video released today.

Much like one of the interior teaser renderings published a week ago depicting the car’s rear end in the instrument cluster, the new footage also contains an Easter egg. Pause the video at the 0:56 mark and you’ll see the PF0 on a laptop, showing off its back and the two Lamborghini-styled doors that open upwards. It’s not much, but it’s something to keep us going until the full reveal of the electric hypercar.

It’ll be well worth the wait considering Automobili Pininfarina has said the zero-emissions machine will need less than two seconds to reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill and will have a top speed in excess of 186 mph (300 kph). Also officially confirmed is the maximum range of up to 310 miles (500 km).

Production of the two-seater PF0 will take place in Cambiano, Italy by the Pininfarina SpA Atelier and is scheduled to kick off in 2020. No more than 150 examples will be produced, each hand-made. The PF0 will go down in history as being the very first Pininfarina production car entirely developed in-house without the help of a different automaker. It will serve as the brand’s halo model and will be followed by a range of more affordable electric vehicles.

While the styling appears to be futuristic inside and out, Automobili Pininfarina says the PF0’s appearance is inspired by the classic cars penned by the famous design house. None other than ex-F1 driver and current Formula E driver Nick Heidfeld is the firm’s development driver as well as brand ambassador, and he’s also providing his input regarding in-car controls to make sure the electric hypercar will be as driver-focused as possible.

It remains to be seen when the PF0 is going to be publicly revealed, but we will probably have to wait until sometime next year.

Source: Automobili Pininfarina