The 2019 Hyundai Elantra feels like a personal attack on the previous generation. The 2011 model hit the market with sleek, swooping design elements. Long, flowing headlights arched over the rounded wheel wells. It looked like the wind carved it from clay. The new Elantra, set to arrive at dealerships this fall, is angular, with sharp edges. The front looks like a game of Tetris, but for triangles.

The 2019 Elantra evolves the design of the current-generation car introduced for the 2016 model year. The compact sedan features a new hood, front fenders, grille, headlights, and front fascia, which gives it a sharp, new style. The rear sees several updates, but it misses the triangular elements of the front. There’s a new rear fascia, sharper taillights, and a new trunk. Designers moved the licenses plate location to the bumper. New 16- and 17-inch wheel designs – and new 15-inch alloys for the Eco trim – complete the Elantra’s staying updates while Limited and Sport trims receive LED headlights. The 2019 Hyundai Elantra offers six trim levels – SE, SEL, Value Edition, Limited, Eco, and Sport.

Inside, changes are less noticeable; however, the 2019 Elantra receives Hyundai’s AVN 5.0 infotainment system. The HVAC controls and infotainment display are reworked. A five-inch color audio system is standard with an eight-inch upgrade available that includes Android Auto, AppleCarPlay, and navigation on higher trims. The Limited trim receives the eight-speaker, Infinity premium audio system with a subwoofer, and Qi wireless phone charging.

Hyundai also upgraded available safety technologies on SEL trims and above, adding forward collision prevention, lane keep assist, and driver attention alert. Those who opt for the Limited trim receive a few more goodies, including forward collision avoidance with pedestrian detection, and Safe Exit Assist that warns drivers of approaching vehicles when the door is open. Additional safety features include blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and lane change assist.

While the Elantra receives several upgrades for 2019, the engines carry over unchanged. The SE, SEL, and Limited pack the 147-horsepower 2.0-liter mill while the Eco offers the same turbocharged 1.4-liter producing 128 hp. Those wanting the Elantra Sport will have to wait. The automaker will unveil it later this year; however, it won’t have any powertrain changes. However, it will receive similar design changes as the rest of the lineup.

The updated 2019 Hyundai Elantra is striking, with a bold design update that gives the sedan a new look. The bones underneath the new metal may be the same, but the average consumer won’t know. A mid-cycle refresh like this can keep a car looking relevant against its competitors.

Source: Hyundai