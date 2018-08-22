Icon knows how to build a seriously cool Bronco resto-mod, and the company applies that knowledge to its latest one-off Derelict project – a rare 1966 Ford Bronco Roadster. At first glance, it doesn't appear that Jonathan Ward's team does much to the classic SUV because there's still rust visible on the body, but this aesthetic is here on purpose. The crew actually does a ton of work, including coating the exterior in the same ceramic coating that McLaren uses, so that this rusty look can exist without the tin worm eating away at the metal.

The Bronco Roadster was a one-year-only model from the factory. They sat at the bottom of the lineup and were about as basic as an SUV could be. There was no roof and not even doors. For an even more exposed experience, owners were even able to fold down the windshield. This example belonged to the same family from new before the owner contacted Ward about possibly acquiring it. The Icon boss bought the SUV after seeing a single photo.

Ward quickly found a client to finance the project and got to work. Since he decided to retain the original patina, the new parts needed to match the old look. Icon found a person capable of painting the components the right way, and that guy did an amazing job. It's almost impossible to tell which components are new and which ones are over 50 years old.

Icon kept things original wherever possible. For example, the team discovered that the original owner had kept track of the service by writing the work in the wheel well, and the crew didn't have the heart to get rid of the detail. To retain the authentic look, Icon kept the original vacuum operated windshield wipers, but since they didn't work very well, the team applied a hydrophobic coating to the glass in case of rain.

Icon also hides some modern touches, like a Bluetooth-compatible stereo. An extra knob on the dash looks straight from the factory, but it's actually for activating the Bluetooth and adjusting the volume.

Mechanically, this Icon uses the same powertrain here as on its other Broncos. A Ford-sourced Coyote 5.0-liter V8 pumps out 420 horsepower that routes through a five-speed manual gearbox. A twin-stick, part-time four-wheel-drive transfer case, updated axles, locking differentials, and Brembo brakes provide even more off-road ability than the original setup could ever offer.

