We’ve only known the McLaren 600LT for barely a couple months, but already the supercar manufacturer has a spiffed-up version. It’s not the faster edition that was teased by McLaren back in July, but it does offer up nearly $125,000 in optional add-ons to officially become the McLaren 600LT in Stealth Grey by MSO. The custom-tweaked supercar will show its stuff to attendees this week at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

The crux of the upgrades are, as you might expect, carbon fiber. The 600LT – itself an upgrade from the 570S – already has plenty of the lightweight material but this car adds a carbon fiber roof scoop that’s fully functional. Nestled in the scoop is a nifty track telemetry camera that McLaren says is there to “record inspirational moments.” Neat.

The car is also fitted with all of McLaren’s carbon fiber upgrade packages, which includes door mirrors and inserts, front fender louvers, front splitter, rear diffuser, the rear deck, and service cover. Inside the car gets the optional carbon fiber seats from the Senna, not to mention the interior carbon fiber upgrade package for door insert panels and the center tunnel.

Other upgrades include 10-spoke alloy wheels, the harness bar and six-point harnesses from the MSO Clubsport Pro package, and a whopping great stereo so you can enjoy your jam while demolishing track records. And to make sure the car has a proper visual impact, it’s given a menacing gray finish with McLaren Orange contrasting details both inside and out.

McLaren intends this one-off to be a showcase of the many options and bespoke customizations available for the 600LT, but that doesn't mean you can option up your own 600LT to match.

"With MSO Defined we offer a range of personalization beyond the standard factory options,” said Ansar Ali, Managing Director of McLaren Special Operations. “For this special 600LT we have combined a sprinkling of both to create a car that showcases the lightness and track-focused performance of this latest Longtail variant.”

Source: McLaren