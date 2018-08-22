The BMW Z4 is just a day away from its official debut, and the German brand is providing one last teaser by releasing sketches of the First Edition model.

The images make the roadster look a lot like the concept by including massive corner intakes and a scalloped hood. Unfortunately, a recent leak of the M40i trim suggests the production model doesn't share these design elements (see below) or at least tones them down significantly. Instead, the inlets on each side of the front fascia are far smaller than in these sketches. The hood is also flatter than in the drawings. These teasers don't give the car proper A-pillars, either.

The Z4 will be available with multiple powertrains. The base sDrive20i and sDrive30i will pack a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder reportedly with 180 hp and 250 hp respectively. The M40i will upgrade to a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six allegedly with 382 hp in the United States and 335 hp in Europe due to stricter emissions regulations. The range-topping version will also benefit from better brakes, adaptive dampers, and stickier tires. BMW won't build a dedicated M variant.

Inside, the Z4 will take cues from modern BMWs with a digital instrument cluster and wide infotainment screen next to it. The center console houses the gearshift, buttons to toggle some of the drive systems, and a dial for controlling the infotainment system.

Magna-Steyr will handle construction of the Z4 at its plant in Graz, Austria, and production will begin in late 2018. According to rumors, the range-topping variant will start at around $65,000 in the U.S. Look for the roadster to arrive in American showrooms in 2019.

Source: BMW via Facebook