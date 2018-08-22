Volvo’s first-ever three-cylinder gasoline engine is set to debut in the recently launched XC40 premium small SUV, with U.K. market availability confirmed .

The 1.5-liter motor, which wears the T3 nameplate, will slot in at the bottom of the XC40 range in Britan.

As the latest in the Swedish manufacturer’s line of efficient Drive-E engines, the 156-horsepower unit develops 195 pound-feet (265 Newton-meters) of torque and will be mated to a six-speed manual gearbox granting a 0-62 mph time of 9.4 seconds and a maximum towing weight of 1.6 tons. The full amount of torque kicks in at 1,850 rpm and it's available up to 3,850 rpm.

Jon Wakefield, managing director of Volvo Car U.K., said: “The XC40 is the ideal recipient of the new T3 engine, a unit that demonstrates Volvo's commitment to innovative engineering and technology that prioritizes compact packaging without compromising performance and efficiency. Together with the other powertrain additions to the line-up, it gives us a comprehensive model range that will help the XC40 achieve its full market potential.”

As well as adding new engines to the line-up, the U.K.-spec XC40 is now available in all three of Volvo’s trim levels: Momentum, R-Design and Inscription – each of which can be upgraded to "Pro" specification.

Momentum models come with a nine-inch touchscreen, satellite navigation, and two-zone climate control, as well as 18-inch alloy wheels and rear parking sensors, while the R-Design variants add sporty styling tweaks and "more dynamic" suspension settings to the mix.

The range-topping Inscription versions, though, come with wood cabin trim, leather upholstery and a powered tailgate.

Upgrading each variant to "Pro" specification improves this further with the addition of heated seats, a heated windscreen and larger alloy wheels, as well as cornering headlights.

No word just yet about whether the T3 gasoline engine will also be offered in the United States, but we wouldn't hold your breath.

Source: Volvo