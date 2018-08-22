Jaguar partners with pop star Dua Lipa

Jaguar has announced a "music and technology partnership" with British-Kosovan pop star Dua Lipa.

The singer-songwriter, who has had hits with tracks such as Blow Your Mind (Mwah) and One Kiss, will launch a collaboration with the British sports car brand at an exclusive gig in Amsterdam on September 3.

The show will be the first of a series of events laid on by Jaguar across Europe. Dubbed "The Pace: Season One," the shows will celebrate the brand’s E-Pace and F-Pace SUVs, as well as the new I-Pace electric car.

Dua Lipa, who currently claims the title of most-streamed female artist in the world, will perform not with another musician, but with the I-Pace, although it is not clear yet what the car’s role will be.

A promotional video for the event appeared to show some kind of music video, in which the car, highlighted with futuristic and psychedelic light trails, drove around Dua Lipa as she performed.

Speaking of the collaboration, which is called "Dua Lipa x Jaguar," the singer said: "I love to push boundaries with my music and my performances and this partnership is going to take things to an exciting new level. It’s a hi-tech project combining music and Jaguar technology, and I know my fans are going to love what we are creating together. All will be revealed on September 3 in Amsterdam."

"I’m so excited that my first car is going to be the I-Pace and to be trailblazing for the new electric generation."

Source: Jaguar