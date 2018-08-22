Renault has one of the most comprehensive and successful SUV model lineups on the European market today. Both the Captur and Kadjar are among the best-selling models of their respective segments, but the flagship Koleos is still trying to make its way to the top of its class. The French manufacturer will try to boost this process with an early facelift for the large SUV.

Depicted in the gallery below is a prototype of the refreshed model, captured by our spies testing with a minimum amount of camouflage. Judging by what we see, most likely the front fascia will receive the largest bulk of revisions, which could include new grille design, updated headlights graphics, and reshaped bumper.

The situation is identical at the back, where the camo foil is trying to hide new taillights design and, if we are not mistaken, a redesigned bumper diffuser. Interestingly, the exhaust tips are not integrated into the bumper like on the model that’s on sale today, so maybe a new layout is in the works too.

With the planned facelift, the Koleos’ smaller brother, the Kadjar, will get a slightly bigger display for the infotainment system, so we expect the SUV range-topper to benefit from the same improvement too. Most likely, some new electronic assist and safety systems will be added.

Nothing is confirmed so far, but different reports suggest the Koleos could also receive new engines and the new 1.3-liter turbocharged gasoline unit, developed in cooperation with Daimler, looks like a good candidate. At least, if that’s not the case, the motor range will be massaged to meet the latest emissions standards on the Old continent.

Renault will most likely reveal the updated Kadjar in early October at the Paris Motor Show, so look for a debut of the Koleos sometime next year, probably at the Geneva Motor Show in March.

