With Lamborghini announcing the Aventador’s replacement will be electrified, the Superveloce Jota teased here could go down in history as Sant’Agata Bolognese’s last non-hybrid V12 car. We can’t be one hundred percent sure considering that from time to time, the raging bull likes to come out with special cars such as the Veneno and Centenario. Between now and the Aventador’s end of life cycle, Lamborghini could decide to introduce another ultra-exclusive edition based on its V12 supercar.

Already crowned the fastest production car at the Nürburgring before its official reveal, the SVJ is back in a new teaser image focusing on the Huracan Performante-derived active aero trickery. In a different photo, we also catch a glimpse of the engine bay with the glorious V12 and its firing order. The bronze finish immediately reminds us of the Huracan Performante and that’s because the bronze-colored intake manifold castings are reserved to special Lamborghini engines, harkening back to the Diablo 30th Anniversary.

In both teaser images, we notice a lot of carbon fiber to keep weight in check, which will stand at an estimated 3,362 pounds (1,525 kilograms) before adding fluids. That’s just about the same as the Aventador Superveloce, and it’ll be distributed 43:57 front to rear. Compared to the SV, the addition of “J” will come along with an extra 20 horsepower and 22 pound-feet of torque for a grand total of 760 hp and 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) from the massive 6.5-liter.

Like the Aventador S, the new SVJ will benefit from four-wheel steering providing better stability during cornering by turning the front and rear wheels in opposite directions at low speeds and in the same direction at high speeds. The Huracan Performante-inherited ALA is applied to both the front and rear to help the hardcore Aventador generate about 490 kilograms of downforce (split 40:60 front to rear) at maximum speed.

We are only days away from the official unveiling of the SVJ at Pebble Beach, so watch this space for all the details about Lamborghini’s ultimate Aventador.

Source: Lamborghini