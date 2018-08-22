Following a teaser image published at the end of June, Renault has now announced its new compact crossover will go by the name of “Arkana.” While the original teaser gave us the opportunity to have a look at the model’s front fascia, the new one reveals a good chunk of the derrière with an integrated spoiler lip and full-width taillights akin to the Megane and Talisman. As it’s the case with those two cars, the model’s name is positioned on the center of the tailgate, right below the corporate diamond logo.

Details are scarce at the moment of writing, but it is believed the new Arkana is going to be based on the Russian-spec Kaptur, a slightly bigger version of the Captur available throughout Europe. Unlike the Kaptur, the new coupe-SUV is set to become a global model as mentioned in the press release attached below. If you’re wondering about the origins of the vehicle’s name, it’s derived from the Latin “arcanum” meaning “secret.”

Renault will host the official premiere in a week from today, on August 29, at the Moscow Motor Show. If you’re wondering why Russia’s capital has been selected as the venue for the Arkana’s debut, it’s because the coupe-SUV is going to be built there, initially to cater the local demand and then for other markets.

Bear in mind Renault describes the Moscow-bound Arkana as a “showcar,” which means it will probably be a near-production prototype rather than the final model. Still, it should give us a pretty good idea of what to expect from what will be a more affordable alternative to the Mercedes GLC Coupe, BMW X4, and next year’s Audi Q4.

Source: Renault