Meet “the new full-size class” in Audi’s product portfolio. This is how the German premium manufacturer describes the A8, A7 Sportback, A6, and Q8, its most luxurious and technologically advanced vehicles, which are currently also the newest additions to the brand’s lineup. All four of them, together with the Q7, are already available to order and can be experienced at Audi dealerships across Europe.

The A8, A7, and A6 model lines have been completely overhauled over the last 12 months and benefit from a new design language, advanced technologies, and new powertrains. Thanks to consistent technology transfer, the three sedans share a number of tech modules, including the MMI touch response operating system, the broad-based electrification with standard mild hybrid system, new suspension components such as the dynamic all-wheel steering, and a host of driver assist systems.

The premium trio was recently joined by the new range-topper in Audi’s SUV lineup, the Q8. It should appeal to “design-oriented customers” with its attractive four-door body style and a luxuriously-equipped cabin with numerous comfort and connectivity features from the A8. The coupe-SUV is already on sale in Europe with a starting price of €76,300 or €15,100 more than a base Q7. The only available engine, for the time being, is a 3.0-liter six-cylinder diesel with 282 hp (210 kW) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque. The U.S. version will be launched in the fourth quarter of the year.

It will be interesting to see whether Audi will launch an even more expensive and opulent SUV model. Reports have already emerged about a potential Q9 range-topper using the same underpinnings, and the automaker already has “so many ideas, so many ideas...” in mind. If it ever gets the green light for production, it will be aimed against the plushest Range Rover versions and even the Bentley Bentayga and the likes.

Check out the press release section below for more details about the technologies in the A8, A7, A6, and Q8.

Source: Audi