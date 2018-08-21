ŠKODA’s one millionth SUV rolled off the production line at ŠKODA’s Kvasiny plant at the beginning of August › The milestone vehicle, a ŠKODA KAROQ, is heading to a customer in Spain

Mladá Boleslav, 21 August 2018 – ŠKODA AUTO’s one millionth sports utility vehicle has rolled off the production line. The milestone vehicle is a ŠKODA KAROQ with a metallic Emerald Green finish. The Czech manufacturer’s success story in the SUV segment began in 2009 with the market launch of the ŠKODA YETI. The KODIAQ and KAROQ SUV model lines are now two of the most important drivers of growth for the company, and the SUV campaign is an integral part of the 2025 Strategy.

Michael Oeljeklaus, ŠKODA AUTO Board Member for Production and Logistics, commented, “It is a great achievement to have produced 1,000,000 SUVs. We are currently taking the necessary measures to continue meeting the growing demand for vehicles in this segment in the future. For example, we are expanding our Kvasiny plant into a centre of excellence for SUV production. In addition, since the beginning of the year the ŠKODA KAROQ has been the brand’s only vehicle to be produced at two of our Czech sites”.

The foundation for the success of ŠKODA’s SUV portfolio was laid with the launch of the ŠKODA YETI in 2009. By its end of production in 2017, more than 680,000 units of this model had been delivered to customers. At the start of the current SUV campaign, ŠKODA presented the ŠKODA KODIAQ in spring 2017, followed by the ŠKODA KAROQ in October of the same year. Since this spring, the SUV portfolio also includes the ŠKODA KAMIQ, which the Czech manufacturer offers exclusively for the Chinese market.

The attractive all-rounders have become some of the most significant drivers of ŠKODA AUTO’s continuous growth. By the middle of July, 215,700 ŠKODA KODIAQs and 87,800 units of the ŠKODA KAROQ compact SUV had rolled off the production line. In addition to the Czech Republic, ŠKODA also produces its SUV models in India, Russia, China and Germany.

The one millionth ŠKODA SUV – an Emerald Green, 1.5-litre, 110-kW (150-PS) KAROQ TSI ACT DSG in the Ambition trim level – rolled off the production line at the Czech Kvasiny plant. It was delivered to married couple Eike Schröder and Carmela Garbajosa in Spain. Schröder decided to buy the KAROQ due to its excellent workmanship, impressive price-performance ratio and comprehensive range of modern technology. The new KAROQ is his first ŠKODA. The popular compact SUV offers the brand’s characteristically expressive design language, a generous amount of space, state-of-the-art assistance systems for safety and convenience as well as a powerful, yet efficient drive.

The campaign in the sports utility vehicle segment is one of the cornerstones of ŠKODA AUTO’s Strategy 2025. With this plan, the Czech car manufacturer has defined the guidelines for converting the profound change in the automotive industry – particularly electromobility, autonomous driving and connectivity – into continued growth. Other central areas of activity include the digitalisation of products and processes, the conquering of new markets as well as the addition of a variety of mobile services to the traditional car production business.

One million ŠKODA SUVs in figures

(Deliveries to customers from 2009 to the middle of July 2018):

ŠKODA YETI 684,500

ŠKODA KODIAQ 215,700

ŠKODA KAROQ 87,800

ŠKODA KAMIQ 12,000