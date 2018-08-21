The long road to the Divo’s reveal has been filled with teasers and we still have to wait three more days to see Bugatti’s new hypercar. The latest video published on Facebook serves as a reminder the performance machine named after French racing driver Albert Divo will be more agile and nimble than the Chiron.

The high-end marque from Molsheim, France has been teasing the Divo with the #builtforcorners hashtag and this video accentuates what company president Stephan Winkelmann said a while back: “Happiness is not around the corner. It is the corner. The Divo is made for corners.” Bugatti has strongly suggested its new product will be lighter than the Chiron, which in standard guise tips the scales at a hefty 4,400 pounds (1,995 kilograms) or 40 lbs (18 kg) less in the recently launched Sport specification.

While the video doesn’t actually show the car at all, it’s still worth sharing as it allows us to hear the grunt provided by the unknown engine. One could assume it’s the quad-turbo 8.0-liter unit of the Chiron, and that person may or may not be right. We just don’t know at this point. For what it’s worth, the W16 monster pushes out 1,479 horsepower and an immense 1,180 pound-feet (1,600 Newton-meters) of torque in both Chiron flavors.

With Bugatti being a member of the Volkswagen Group, it has access to plenty of engines and we won’t be too surprised if it will use a smaller powertrain to shave off weight. That being said, we’d still like to see the W16 behemoth to contrast the downsizing bug that has bitten most of the car industry.

We will have all the juicy details on Thursday, August 24, when the Divo will debut at The Quail to show the whole world what the equivalent of nearly $6 million buys you these days when you’re shopping for the best of the best in the hypercar realm. To keep it exclusive, Bugatti will make just 40 units, but it’s too soon to say whether these will part of the promised 500-unit production run of the Chiron or the Divo will be considered as a separate model.

Source: Bugatti