If you’ve never heard of the Apollo Intense Emotion, here’s what you need to know in brief. It’s a V12 hypercar built on the bones of the now defunct German supercar maker Gumpert and its discontinued supercar Apollo. The 6.3-liter engine under the hood is good for a whopping 780 horsepower (581 kilowatts) and 560 pound-feet (758 Newton-meters) of torque, more than enough for a 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) acceleration in just 2.7 seconds. Only 10 will be made, each priced at more than $2.7 million.

That alien-like car is now visiting the YouTube show of Alex Hirschi, also known as the Supercar Blondie. She is a popular social influencer in Dubai and drives supercars for a living, and in this new episode is joined by James May and Richard Hammond to check out a running prototype of the Apollo IE hypercar.

To make things funnier and to teach its audience more facts about the car, Alex is asking the former Top Gear hosts a couple of questions about it. For example, what customization options are available when a customer is putting his order for the vehicle? Can you get a picture of your face engraved on the engine bay? Can they 3D scan your body so the seats fit your measurements? Or can you customize the doors and the way they open?

Here’s one more. How much do the titanium exhaust tips cost? For this one, both Hammond and May gave completely wrong assumptions, but the former is actually closer to the actual price, which is approximately $69,000. With two correct answers, he wins the privilege to drive the IE on the street. Apparently, driving such a car is not really an easy job, but after several attempts, Hammond manages to start and drive the car.

