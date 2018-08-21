Cannes may be known for being the venue of an important international film festival, but for car aficionados, it’s basically a more dynamic showroom during summer. As you are about to see in this video, the wonderful seaside resort in the French Riviera is that kind of place where an exotic automobile such as the Lamborghini Aventador is quite common, even if it has intricate wheels with carbon fiber accents.

Our friend Marchettino spotted no less than four Bugatti Chirons while walking from one hotel to another to record this car-spotting video. That’s just the tip of the iceberg as we get to see everything from the new Mercedes-AMG G63 to a LaFerrari, with a Singer and a G63 6x6 thrown into the mix. For the sports car enthusiasts, there’s also a nice Porsche 911 GT2 RS Weissach at the 4:50 mark, while the Pagani Huayra at around 6:55 is utterly gorgeous.

In case you haven’t noticed, all the cars are immaculate and shine under the Cannes sun. As the two guys cleaning a Chiron at the 9:00 mark show, it takes a lot of work to keep the vehicles in concours condition, but that’s the price owners have to pay to show off their prized possessions in tip-top shape while visiting Cannes.

While Marchettino is happy to see Aventadors, Chirons, and whatnot, it’s safe to say he is not a big fan of the Mansory’s take on the Ferrari 812 Superfast, a car originally unveiled earlier this year at the Geneva Motor Show. The controversial tuner also modified the Bentley Bentayga you see at 9 minutes and 30 seconds into the video.

Our favorite car? That would have to be the Porsche 918 Spyder, although the Singer is a close second.

Video: Marchettino / YouTube