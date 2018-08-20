The last time we saw the Genesis G80 was back in February, but that test mule looked pretty rough. New spy shots provide a better look at the revised design and highlight the design overhaul.

The existing Genesis G80 is essentially a refreshed version of the older Hyundai Genesis from before the creation of the brand's luxury nameplate. This test mule is a completely new vehicle. The camouflage conceals the front fascia design, but it appears the upper intake is wider than on the current sedan. New headlights appear to have a two-tier design. There's also a pair of visible sensors on the nose, which points to the new G80 having a sophisticated driver assistance system.

In profile, the sedan has a very short front overhang but a fairly long hood. A sweptback windshield creates the line for a flowing roof that leads to a teardrop rear. It's hard to tell at this point whether the back features a trunk or a liftback layout. Given the roof design, a liftback would allow for a larger opening to load cargo. However, the seams in camouflage suggest the four-door might have a traditional trunk.

The powertrain range for the G80 is a complete mystery for now. The current model's offerings include a 3.8-liter V6, 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6, and 5.0-liter V8. Rumors suggest the company might add a hybrid option for the new one.

The Genesis brand is still working to establish itself. From January through July 2018, the marque delivered 7,877 vehicles, of which 6,144 units were the G80. Comparatively, the nameplate was doing even better last year when in the same period it moved 11,545 cars, and the G80 was the 8,987 units of that figure.

Source: Automedia