When it comes to owing and driving a high-performance car, there are all kinds of opportunities for getting into some properly deep trouble with the law. If you’ve never driven something with serious horsepower it can be difficult to comprehend just how quickly you can dip into triple-digit speeds. Indulging your right foot for just a few seconds in such machines can turn a fun run into a felony quicker than you can say punch it, but these drivers in Connecticut fell to another potential pitfall of cool car ownership – vanity.

In this case, 10 cars were allegedly rolling down I-15 in Connecticut going too slow. The Connecticut State Police posted a photo to Facebook yesterday showing a traffic stop where we clearly see a Corvette, followed by other rides we can’t quite identify. Police received reports of “racing type cars” driving on the interstate very slowly, blocking both lanes of traffic on the northbound and southbound lanes and causing a general mess of things. Apparently, the lead vehicle was getting video of all the others and told officers it was for some kind of new program on cars, though the description doesn’t explain what it’s all about. Whatever the case, it wasn’t enough to impress the highway patrol because all 10 drivers got fined for plugging up the arteries of America. How embarrassing.

It should be noted that the cars were on I-15 in the vicinity of Heroes Tunnel not far from the city of New Haven, and that tunnel is a straight 1,200-foot long blast through the mountains. Folks, we don’t know the details about this video crusade, but considering we have a group of high-performance cars, a person with a video camera, and a freaking massive tunnel on a highway – let’s just say we’re coming to our own conclusions about this, and it sounds more like YouTube than Hollywood.

For the record, there’s nothing wrong with taking a second or third (or fourth) look back at your car once you park it. And it’s no crime to pull over and get some killer photos, or even grab some in-car video rolling down the highway. Plugging up a busy highway in the middle of the day for video clips, however, is not cool.

Source: Connecticut State Police via Facebook