Land Rover has towed a 4-feet (1.2-meter) chrome rhinoceros into central London as part of the brand’s mission to support the Tusk wildlife conservation charity.

The gleaming model animal, which was embellished by Land Rover’s chief designer Gerry McGovern, is one of 21 sculptures to descend on the U.K.’s capital ahead of World Rhino Day on September 22.

Featuring a red horn to highlight the body part for which the animal is hunted, the sculpture’s “liquid metal” color scheme is designed to stand out, but also to reflect its surroundings.

Speaking as he unveiled his creation, McGovern said: "I wanted to celebrate the magnificence of this unique creature, so my rhino is covered in a chrome finish. The idea being that because of the highly reflective nature of chrome it would be seen from a long distance, consequently creating awareness of the plight of this animal in Africa. The red-painted horn signifies the absurdity of this beautiful animal being hunted for such a small part of its overall being."

The remaining 20 statues will be decorated and donated by various renowned artists and designers before being displayed across London as part of the Tusk Rhino Trail. On October 9, the installations will be auctioned off to raise money for Tusk.

Chris Thorp, responsible business director at Jaguar Land Rover, said: “At Jaguar Land Rover we are committed to working on projects that not only demonstrate the talent of our designers but also highlight the vital work carried out by charities like Tusk. In our long-standing partnership we are continuing to enable Tusk to reach remote territories using Land Rover’s all-terrain capability, making it the perfect fit for conservation work all around the world.”

Source: Land Rover