Be prepared for the apocalypse with the ultimate off-road duo.
In case you’ve missed the opportunity to buy one of the rarest Isuzus ever made, the Vehicross, the Japanese company has a new concept that might make you curious. It’s simply called the Concept X and has two versions – one traditional pickup and one based on an SUV.
The first one (dimension specs below) shares its underpinnings with the D-Max truck and has been significantly reworked to feature a ground clearance of 370 millimeters (14.56 inches). The departure and approach angles are equally impressive – 38.5 degrees and 49.7 degrees respectively. The vehicle rides on independent front and multi-link rear coil suspension, and 38-inch Toyo Open Country off-road tires. Most of the body components, including the fenders, hood, and 10,000-lbs (4.5-tonne) front and rear winches, are custom. Power comes from a 3.0-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder engine with a Diesel Particulate Diffuser (DPD), mated to an Aisin-sourced six-speed automatic gearbox.
The Concept X MU-X Spec (dimension specs below) is based on the MU-X seven-seat body-on-frame luxury SUV sold in Australia as a competitor for the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport. It uses the same 3.0-diesel motor and the same suspension components, and is basically the same vehicle as the D-Max Spec but with a different body and interior.
Stopping power is provided by six-piston front and four-piston rear brakes with 390 mm and 355 mm respectively full-floating discs. The only difference in terms of off-road capabilities between the two concepts is the departure angle, which is lower on the MU-X Spec model – 37.3 degrees versus 38.5 for the D-Max Spec.
Isuzu is not discussing its plans for the concept duo – whether it will remain strictly in conceptual form or will enter production as a limited edition hardcore series, but we assume the manufacturer is simply showcasing what its engineers are capable of.
Additional details are available at the press release section below.
Source: Isuzu
Isuzu Concept X
CONCEPT X - D-MAX SPEC SHEET
DIMENSIONS
|Length (mm): 5,500
|Width (mm): 2,150
|Height (mm): 2,100
|Ground Clearance (mm): 370
|Approach Angle: 49.7°
|Departure Angle: 38.5°
ENGINE
Isuzu 4JJ1 Hi-Power Euro5 3.0 litre turbo diesel, in-line 4-cylinder, DOHC, 16-valve with Diesel Particulate Diffuser (DPD)
TRANSMISSION
6-speed Aisin AWR6B45II Automatic
BRAKES
Front: Custom TBS Racing six-piston calipers with 390mm full-floating discs
Rear: Custom TBS Racing four-piston calipers with 355mm full-floating discs
SUSPENSION
7” suspension lift with independent front and multi-link rear coil suspension. Custom 60mm remote reservoir shock absorbers.
WHEELS & TYRES
Wheels: Method MR610 Con6 20×12 (-52mm offset, 4.5” backspace)
Tyres: Toyo Open Country 38/15.5R20 Mud Terrain
OTHER
Custom fabricated steel fenders and bonnet
Custom fabricated alloy bull bar
Custom fabricated alloy tray and sports bar
10,000-lbs WARN Zeon 10-S Platinum winches front and rear
CONCEPT X - MU-X SPEC SHEET
DIMENSIONS
|Length (mm): 5,000
|Width (mm): 2,150
|Height (mm): 2,100
|Ground Clearance (mm): 370
|Approach Angle: 49.7°
|Departure Angle: 37.3°
ENGINE
Isuzu 4JJ1 Hi-Power Euro5 3.0 litre turbo diesel, in-line 4-cylinder, DOHC, 16-valve with Diesel Particulate Diffuser (DPD)
TRANSMISSION
6-speed Aisin AWR6B45II Automatic
BRAKES
Front: Custom TBS Racing six-piston calipers with 390mm full-floating discs
Rear: Custom TBS Racing four-piston calipers with 355mm full-floating discs
SUSPENSION
7” suspension lift with independent front and multi-link rear coil suspension. Custom 60mm remote reservoir shock absorbers.
WHEELS & TYRES
Wheels: Method MR610 Con6 20×12 (-52mm offset, 4.5” backspace)
Tyres: Toyo Open Country 38/15.5R20 Mud Terrain
OTHER
Custom fabricated steel fenders and bonnet
Custom fabricated alloy bull bar
Custom fabricated alloy tray and sports bar
10,000-lbs WARN Zeon 10-S Platinum winches front and rear