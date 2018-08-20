In case you’ve missed the opportunity to buy one of the rarest Isuzus ever made, the Vehicross, the Japanese company has a new concept that might make you curious. It’s simply called the Concept X and has two versions – one traditional pickup and one based on an SUV.

The first one (dimension specs below) shares its underpinnings with the D-Max truck and has been significantly reworked to feature a ground clearance of 370 millimeters (14.56 inches). The departure and approach angles are equally impressive – 38.5 degrees and 49.7 degrees respectively. The vehicle rides on independent front and multi-link rear coil suspension, and 38-inch Toyo Open Country off-road tires. Most of the body components, including the fenders, hood, and 10,000-lbs (4.5-tonne) front and rear winches, are custom. Power comes from a 3.0-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder engine with a Diesel Particulate Diffuser (DPD), mated to an Aisin-sourced six-speed automatic gearbox.

Length (inches): 216.56 Width (inches): 84.64 Height (inches): 82.67 Ground Clearance (inches): 14.56

The Concept X MU-X Spec (dimension specs below) is based on the MU-X seven-seat body-on-frame luxury SUV sold in Australia as a competitor for the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport. It uses the same 3.0-diesel motor and the same suspension components, and is basically the same vehicle as the D-Max Spec but with a different body and interior.

Stopping power is provided by six-piston front and four-piston rear brakes with 390 mm and 355 mm respectively full-floating discs. The only difference in terms of off-road capabilities between the two concepts is the departure angle, which is lower on the MU-X Spec model – 37.3 degrees versus 38.5 for the D-Max Spec.

Length (inches): 196.85 Width (inches): 84.64 Height (inches): 82.67 Ground Clearance (inches): 14.56

Isuzu is not discussing its plans for the concept duo – whether it will remain strictly in conceptual form or will enter production as a limited edition hardcore series, but we assume the manufacturer is simply showcasing what its engineers are capable of.

Additional details are available at the press release section below.

Source: Isuzu