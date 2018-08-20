In the latest episode of his famous YouTube show, Jay Leno is meeting Matthew Ivanhoe, the owner of one of only six Porsche Schuppan 962CRs ever built. Never heard of that car before? Well, here’s its story in short.

The vehicle was actually constructed by Australian racecar driver Vern Schuppan, who won the 1983 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 1983 All Japan Sports Prototype Championship title. It is, as its name implies, based on the Le Mans-winning Porsche 962 and was actually designed with the official blessing and support of Porsche. The body is all carbon fiber and shares some of its lines with the original 962 race car. The car weighs 2,315 pounds (1,050 kilograms).

Power comes from a 3.2-liter liquid-cooled flat-six engine with twin KKK turbochargers and a maximum output of about 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts). On low boost, the power is slightly lower and, interestingly, the boost is adjustable from the driver’s seat. Power is channeled to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox, providing a claimed top speed of 230 miles per hour (370 kilometers per hour). The sprint from a standstill to 60 mph (96 kph) is approximately 3.5 seconds.

The Porsche Schuppan 962CR was actually built in the United Kingdom, not in Australia, and was priced at over $1.5 million in 1994 – it’s one of the most expensive vehicles ever sold new. A total of six examples were built with chassis #1 being a prototype car. This particular example features a slightly modified body compared with the rest of the series. Even more impressively, this car has never been driven on the street before its appearance in the show.

According to different sources, this is the only Schuppan 962CR in the United States and one of only four remaining in existence today.

Source: Jay Leno's Garage on YouTube