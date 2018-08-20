Lexani Motorcars has built some of the wildest and most luxurious interior projects in the automotive industry and the company is back with a new and very exciting project. Called the LM-EXTV and based on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, it literally redefines the term outdoor vehicle.

Born of “a growing demand” for rugged off-road outdoor vehicles, the LM-EXTV (where EXTV stands for "extreme terrain vehicle") paves “a perfect intersection between utility and luxury.” It’s been in the works for more than a year, during which the team has experimented with different materials and layouts, and has performed countless test drives to ensure everything works fine. As with all other products of Lexani, customers can customize their vehicles with unique trim colors, seat materials, cabinetry installations, electronics, security features, and others.

In standard form, the exterior is available in a number of color schemes in combination with a camouflage wrap. The Sprinter-based rugged camper van rides on 20-inch forged monoblock wheels designed by Lexani wrapped in 33-inch off-road tires. The roof features a solar panel, while both the front and rear bumpers have been completely redesigned to incorporate LED light bars. There’s another LED bar on the roof, mounted on a custom roof rack.

The interior gets the same level of attention with carbon fiber trim, suede ceiling and walls with dimmable ambient lighting, and individual reading lights. The front cabin is equipped with a mini-fridge, while a Wi-Fi connectivity and Apple TV with a 24-inch flush-mounted LED TV guarantee you won’t miss out on your favorite TV series while you are on vacation under the stars. The cabin also features a heavy-duty AC system with adjustable overhead air distribution, in-dashboard Alpine DVD player with a parking camera, and three multi power 110V and 12V USB charging stations.

Source: Lexani