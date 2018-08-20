25 continuation cars will be assembled at $3.5 million a pop.
After enjoying great success with the DB4 GT, Aston Martin is back with a new continuation series shaping up to be an instant hit as well. Fans of the James Bond movie franchise will be happy to hear the Goldfinger DB5 is all set to make an exciting return courtesy of a special edition equipped with working gadgets as seen on 007’s car, including the revolving license plates.
The continuation cars represent a joint venture between Aston Martin and EON Productions, none other than the company in charge of producing the James Bond movies. To keep everything as authentic as possible, the cars will be built by Aston Martin Works at Newport Pagnell where the DB5s were assembled back in the day.
Aston Martin teamed up with Oscar-winner Chris Corbould special effects supervisor from the James Bond movies to develop and incorporate the working gadgets into the DB5s, which will all be painted in Silver Birch as a nod to the original car. The continuation series cars will remain faithful to the Goldfinger DB5 as much as possible, but “some sympathetic modifications” will be made to boost reliability and build quality.
James Bond fans know the DB5 was featured in six additional movies of the blockbuster franchise after appearing in Goldfinger (1964), starring in Thunderball (1965), GoldenEye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), Casino Royale (2006), Skyfall (2012), and Spectre (2015). The latter also featured a bespoke Aston Martin in the shape of the one-off DB10, which went on to influence the Vantage’s design.
Production of the Goldfinger DB5 continuations series will be strictly limited to 25 examples, each priced at £2.75 million before taxes. That works out to approximately $3.5 million at current exchange rates. Customer deliveries are slated to kick off in 2020, but those fortunate enough to claim one won’t be able to show them off in public as the vehicles won’t be road legal.
Source: Aston Martin
Aston Martin DB5 continuation series
ASTON MARTIN RECREATES ICONIC JAMES BOND ‘GOLDFINGER’ DB5
- Aston Martin and EON Productions to create 25 Goldfinger DB5 continuation cars
- Cars to include working gadgets to be developed by Oscar®-winner Chris Corbould OBE, special effects supervisor on eight previous James Bond films, working with the SFX department on a total of fourteen 007 adventures
- Built at Aston Martin Works, Newport Pagnell – the original home of the DB5
- First customer deliveries scheduled for 2020
20 August 2018, Gaydon: The iconic Aston Martin DB5 is back, thanks to a unique collaboration between Aston Martin and EON Productions, the company that produces the James Bond films.
Following the successful DB4 G.T. continuation project, a series of 25 Goldfinger DB5 continuation editions*, will be created for customers by Aston Martin Works and EON Productions. The Goldfinger DB5 continuation will be based on James Bond’s legendary car from 1964 and built by Aston Martin Works at Newport Pagnell – the original home of the DB5. They will be authentic reproductions of the DB5 seen on screen, with some sympathetic modifications to ensure the highest levels of build quality and reliability.
This authenticity will extend to include functioning gadgets such as revolving number plates and more, which were made famous in Goldfinger. The gadgets will be co-developed with Oscar®-winner Chris Corbould, special effects supervisor from the James Bond films. Officially sanctioned by Aston Martin and EON Productions, all the Goldfinger edition cars will be produced to one specification – Silver Birch paint – just like the original.
The most instantly recognisable car of all-time, the DB5 made its first appearance in the third James Bond movie, Goldfinger, alongside Sean Connery as James Bond. Laden with gadgets and armaments installed by Q Branch, the secret agent’s Aston Martin became an instant hit with moviegoers.
Since its seminal appearance in Goldfinger the DB5 has featured in a further six James Bond movies: Thunderball (1965), again with Connery; GoldenEye (1995) and Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) with Pierce Brosnan and three appearances alongside Daniel Craig in Casino Royale (2006), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015). James Bond and his DB5 have become two icons of popular culture and one of the most successful and enduring movie partnerships of all-time.
Such was its popularity, the DB5’s movie debut even spawned a Corgi die-cast model, an astonishing 2.5m of which were sold in its first year of production (1965). No wonder an entire generation of children grew-up aspiring to own an Aston Martin. Now, thanks to the remarkable Goldfinger DB5 continuation project, a fortunate 25 of them can now own a faithful and authentic tribute to that original car. A further three cars will be built – one each for EON and Aston Martin, plus another to be auctioned for charity.
Andy Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer, Aston Martin, said: “The connection between Aston Martin and James Bond is something of which we are very proud and it is remarkable that the DB5 remains the definitive James Bond car after so many years. To own an Aston Martin has long been an aspiration for James Bond fans, but to own a Silver Birch DB5, complete with gadgets and built to the highest standards in the very same factory as the original James Bond cars? Well, that is surely the ultimate collectors’ fantasy. The skilled craftspeople at Aston Martin Works and the expert special effects team from the James Bond films are about to make this fantasy real for 25 very lucky customers.”
Paul Spires, Managing Director at Aston Martin Works, added of the Goldfinger DB5 continuation editions: “The connection between Aston Martin and James Bond originated more than half a century ago. Creating 25 Goldfinger DB5 continuations and working with EON Productions and special effects supervisor, Chris Corbould, is something truly unique and a real career highlight for everyone involved here at Aston Martin Works.”
Each Goldfinger DB5 continuation car will be priced at £2.75m plus taxes. First deliveries to customers will commence in 2020.