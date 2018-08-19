This isn’t the first time that the Taycan, pronounced as Tie-Kahn, has been seen testing at the Nurburgring in Germany. But quite frankly, we’re not getting tired of it. Not after seeing its official specs released by Porsche. It was a handful to digest, especially its 600-horsepower (440-kilowatt) output brought about by two permanently synchronous motors – one for the front axle, the other at the back. But what do you except? it’s a Porsche, and the maker of the iconic 911 isn’t about to shatter its reputation, more so, on its first-ever, full-electric model.

However, what really tickles our fantasy is the presence of fake exhaust tips at the Taycan’s rear. We’ve seen the chrome-tipped dual exhausts before in its previous Nurburgring spy video, and yet, they’re still there. It doesn’t make sense, right? But that’s just us; maybe Porsche has something up its sleeve, like a fake exhaust sound to go with the tips. Don’t hope for a V8-sounding Taycan, though, as Porsche confirmed before that it will not "lower itself to gimmicks” in its all-electric sports car.

What you can definitely expect from the Taycan, however, is an exhilarating performance to catapult the Tesla Model S-rival to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in well under 3.5 seconds. On the other hand, hitting twice as much at 124 mph (200 kph) will just be 12 seconds.

In addition, high-voltage lithium-ion batteries will power the motors, enabling the car to reach 500 kilometers (310 miles) in one full charge. It also has a 15-minute fast charging time to obtain enough energy to cover 400 km (248 miles) – all via 800-volt chargers.

The Taycan is expected to be launched early next year, maybe at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2019, and will begin customer deliveries later the same year.

Source: cvdzijden via Youtube