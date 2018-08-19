It’s no secret that the M2 is one hell of a car, more so, in its M2 Competition package. The added 40 horsepower and 37 pound-feet of torque make this BMW a fun and exciting car to drive. With its six-pot 3.0-liter twin-turbo engine (taken from the bigger M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe) spewing a total of 405 hp and 406 lb-ft torque, it’s no wonder our Editor from Motor1 Germany had a great time with it.

Now, how much fun you ask? It’s really hard to describe the fun in words, so BMW M’s official Youtube channel uploaded a 360-video of the M2 Competition while pushing it hard on the Ascari race track. Good times.

What’s great about the M2 Competition video above is that you can view the whole lap at different angles. In short, you can watch it while in first-person view (sort of), then replay while on watching the driver, Nico Menzel, have fun behind the steering wheel. It was absolutely amazing, and we can’t say we're jealous.

After playing this video multiple times, our favorite was the first-person view, as we were able to see how the M2 Competition behaved itself while attacking the corners. It’s like an agile beast hunting for its first meal of the day. In this view, you could also see (and almost feel) when the car wagged its tail. If you’ve missed that part, you can jump right on to the 2:00-minute mark.

Our only qualm with the M2 Competition was its sound, as it’s kind of quiet for the numbers it produced. Must be nitpicking, but you know how it is. Besides, it’s kind of expected from a turbocharged power plant.

If you haven’t tried the other angles of this three-minute video, feel free to playback and play around with it. Trust us, it’s worth it.

Source: BMW M via Youtube