Chicago Bears fans wanting a piece of team history may want to head to the October 25-27 Mecum Auctions to bid on Walter “Sweetness” Payton's 1979 Porsche 930 Turbo. The classic sports car will roll across the auction block as Payton’s son Jarrett parts with the car.

Walter had a 13-year career with the Bears, helping take the team to its only Super Bowl victory in the 1985 season. Walter bought the car new in 1979 – one of only 1,200 930 Turbos produced for the U.S. market.

Walter's Porsche has only 9,950 miles on the odometer and both the exterior and interior look new. Upgrades include a Ruf intercooler. Other features include a four-speed manual transmission, electric sunroof, air conditioning, four-wheel disc brakes, five-spoke chrome Gotti wheels, Alpine stereo with Nakamichi speakers, and a 3.3-liter turbocharged flat-six engine producing 265 horsepower.

Walter wrote in his will that when he passed the Porsche would go to Jarrett; however, he’d have to wait until his 25th birthday. Walter passed on November 1, 1999, at just 45 years of age when Jarrett was just 19. Jarrett waited six years for the title transfer into his name. Since taking ownership, he's taken care of the vehicle, driving it only on occasion and keeping it stored.

“We hear every single day everyone’s stories about him, and I just felt that there is someone out there who would truly enjoy this car and love this car and cherish this car like he did, and that would bring me even more joy to know that someone loves it like him and will put it in their collection and take care of it the way he did,” Jarrett said, according to the Mecum listing.

Whoever wins the car at auction will receive photos of Walter with the car along with Walter; “Sweetness” license plate bracket, and Illinois WP license plates. Walter enjoyed cars and motorsports, obtaining a several vehicles in his collection. As his health was failing, he sold several vehicles, including his Ferrari Testarossa, Nissan 300ZX, and Lamborghini Countach.

However, Walter passed his first sports car onto his son.

Source: Mecum Auctions