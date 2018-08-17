I’d bet money we’ve all been guilty at one point or another of speeding. It may not have been enough to get the attention of the police, but we’ve all taken the speed limit as more of a suggestion than a rule, especially when the flow of traffic is dictating. However, it’s doubtful many decided to do more than double the speed limit on a public road like 22-year-old William Jefferson in North Carolina did in his Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat.

A series of bad decisions have led to Jefferson’s 15 minutes of shame. Last month, Jefferson decided to do a bit of speeding. That was his first bad decision. He then decided to record his crime. That’s unfortunate decision number two. The final nail in the coffin of doltish behavior came when a seven-minute video found its way onto YouTube. The video subsequently ended up in North Carolina State Highway Patrol’s possession as part of a complaint.

The video shows Jefferson doing nearly 130 miles per hour over the speed limit on US-1 in Wake County, North Carolina. He even brags about hitting 198 mph, putting the camera up to the instrument cluster to show the recorded top speed. The clip also shows Jefferson on what appears to be a two-lane road doing over 100 mph in a 40-mph zone. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Police have since arrested Jefferson and charged him with street racing and reckless driving, according to ABC 11. He has a clean record, according to the news organization, except for a few other traffic violations.

Head to the track if you want to speed. Speeding at this excess is downright dangerous and deadly. Yes, Jefferson was doing his high-speed driving late at night on an otherwise deserted stretch of highway, but one wrong move – a deer or a piece of debris in the road – could have been catastrophic. Hopefully, Jefferson learns his lesson.

Source: ABC 11