Hennessey Performance has been evaluating its Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 for a few months to figure out how to modify the supercharged machine to be even quicker. In a new video, the company finds out just how quickly the stock coupe can go.

Hennessey's ZR1 reaches 193 miles per hour (311 kilometers per hour) with ease in this clip. However, watch the speedometer very closely because just as the driver gets off the throttle, the speedometer momentarily hits 194 mph (312 kph) before the car quickly begins slowing down. While witnessing the Corvette's brutal acceleration, glance at the fuel gauge to the right of the tachometer, too, because you can actually watch it tick down over the course of the run.

Before testing the ZR1's top speed, Hennessey put the Corvette on a dynamometer to figure out exactly how much power the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 produced at the wheels. According to the company's readings, the coupe sends 654 horsepower (488 kilowatts) and 645 pound-feet (875 Newton-meters) of torque to the road. In comparison, the factory specs are 755 hp (563 kW) and 715 lb-ft (969 Nm). This works out to roughly 13 percent drivetrain loss.

If the ability to reach 194 mph is somehow not enough for you, Hennessey already offers a trio of performance upgrade packages for the ZR1. The HPE850 boosts the output (at the crank) to 850 hp (634 kW) and 715 lb-ft; HPE1000 goes to 1,000 hp (746 kW) and 966 lb-ft (1,310 Nm), and the range-topping HPE1200 takes the power to 1,200 hp (895 kW) and 1,066 lb-ft (1,445 Nm) by increasing the engine displacement to seven liters and installing a high-flow supercharger. This ultimate setup has a claimed top speed in excess of 230 mph (370 kph) and can allegedly reach 60 mph (96 kph) in 2.2 seconds.

Source: Hennessey Performance via YouTube