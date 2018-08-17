The money will go to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Ford Mustang Bullitt buyers can only pick between Highland Green and Shadow Black exterior colors for their new pony car, but the Blue Oval is offering a unique Kona Blue example for an upcoming charity raffle to benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. The special Bullitt will be on display at the Woodward Dream Cruise in Detroit, and raffle tickets will be available there, too. The Blue Oval and the research group will sell up to 60,000 tickets for $10 each ahead of the prize drawing on November 13. Interested buyers will also be able to buy tickets online at www.onecause.com/jdrfbullitt until November 8.
In addition to being the only 2019 Mustang Bullitt in Kona Blue, this coupe will also have unique gray wheels instead of the usual black pieces. On the inside, blue accent stitching adds a colorful pop to the upholstery. Like the version available dealers, power comes from a 5.0-liter V8 that produces 480 horsepower (358 kilowatts) – 20 hp (15 kW) more than the GT trim. Sorry European buyers, your version only has 457 hp (341 kW). A six-speed manual with a white cue-ball-style gearshift is the only transmission available.
Ford previously held a charity auction for the very first 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt. The cair raised $300,000 at Barrett-Jackson's Scottsdale, Arizona, auction, and the money benefited Boys Republic – a school and treatment community for troubled young people that Bullitt star Steve McQueen graduated from in 1946.
The 2019 Mustang Bullitt generally retails for $46,595, plus $995 destination. The options list is fairly small and includes upgrades like a package combining blind spot monitoring, 12-speaker stereo, memory for the seat settings, and navigation. Ford's MagneRide dampers are also a choice, and buyers can improve the cabin with Recaro sport seats.
DEARBORN, Mich., Aug. 17, 2018 – Ford is turning its iconic Dark Highland Green Mustang Bullitt Kona Blue to help benefit Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, and one lucky raffle participant will drive home in this one-of-a-kind Mustang.
Ford is revealing the Kona Blue Mustang Bullitt today at the 2018 Woodward Dream Cruise, where Ford and JDRF start selling up to 60,000 raffle tickets at $10 each. The raffle ends Nov. 9. A winner will be selected Nov. 13.
The JDRF Mustang Bullitt comes with unique gray wheels, and its Kona Blue exterior is carried inside with blue cabin stitching. It features the 2019 Mustang Bullitt’s high-performance add-ons – including the performance-tuned 5.0-liter V8 churning out 480 horsepower for a top-end speed of 163 mph. And like the original one-of-a-kind 1968 Mustang fastback from the classic thriller “Bullitt,” which also is making an appearance at the Woodward Dream Cruise, the newest model features minimal badging, a blacked-out grille and special white cue ball shifter.
The JDRF Kona Blue Mustang Bullitt will be on display starting at 2 p.m. today at the Ford Media Club House at Kruse and Muer, 28028 Woodward Ave., in Royal Oak. It also will be on display Saturday at Mustang Alley, at the intersection of 9 Mile and Woodward Avenue in Ferndale. JDRF raffle tickets are available for purchase at both locations.
Raffle tickets also are available online at www.onecause.com/jdrfbullitt until Nov. 8; online orders end Nov. 9.
