What's better than a 715-horsepower (533-kilowatt) British touring car? That same vehicle sans roof. The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera is already a tour de force, but now the British automaker is bringing a topless Volante version to market. New video shows the lightly camouflaged prototype testing in Germany.

Pictured filling up outside the Nürburgring before taking it talents to the track, the topless Aston looks absolutely stunning – even with light camouflage. Most of its badges and some of its rear body panels are covered up, but there's no hiding its identity: this is the upcoming DBS Superleggera Volante. It has the same gaping grille, sleek body panels, and sharp light fixtures as the coupe.

Underhood, the DBS Superleggera Volante will wield the same twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter V12, too, good for 715 hp and 663 pound-feet (898 Newton-meters) of torque, paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. That engine makes a raucous sound in this video, and should give the Volante version the ability to sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in around 3.7 seconds.

The addition of a convertible top might bring the weight up slightly, though. Expect an extra 200- to 300-pound (90 to 140 kilograms) weight gain over the coupe. The fixed-roof DBS Superleggera tips the scales at 3,732 Pounds (1,692 kilograms) dry.

The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante will make its debut sometime in 2019. No word on how much it will cost, but there will be a slight price bump over the coupe, which starts at $304,995. Following the Volante, Aston Martin is planning a track-focused AMR model for 2020. That version should have close to 800 hp (596 kW).