(1) Based on IHS Markit U.S. vehicles in operation vs. total new registrations in the Non-Luxury Compact CUV segment for MY2008–2017 ending in December 2017.

2019 Forester Trim Transmission Applicable Options MSRP MSRP + Destination & Delivery Base CVT 01, 02 $24,295 $25,270 Premium CVT 11, 13, 14, 15 $26,695 $27,670 Sport CVT 21, 22, 24 $28,795 $29,770 Limited CVT 31, 32 $30,795 $31,770 Touring CVT 41 $34,295 $35,270

2019 FORESTER OPTION PACKAGES Base CODE 01: Standard Model N/A CODE 02: Alloy Wheel Package $600 Premium CODE 11: Standard Model N/A CODE 13: All-Weather Package $500 CODE 14: All-Weather Package + BSD/RCTA + Keyless Access & Start $1,295 CODE 15: All-Weather Package + BSD/RCTA + Keyless Access & Start + Power Rear Gate $1,845 Sport CODE 21: Standard Model N/A CODE 22: BSD/RCTA + RAB + Multimedia Plus $795 CODE 24: BSD/RCTA + RAB + Multimedia Plus + Harman Kardon Amp & speakers + Power Rear Gate $2,045 Limited CODE 31: Standard Model N/A CODE 32: Multimedia w/ Nav + Harman Kardon Amp & speakers + RAB $1,695 Touring CODE 41: Standard Model N/A

Destination & Delivery is $975 and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI and VT.

D&D is $1,125 for retailers in Alaska.

Subaru of America, Inc. today announced pricing on the 2019 Forester model line. The all-new fifth generation Forester SUV offers the most space, capability and features in its 22-year history. For 2019, all Foresters come standard with Subaru’s award-winning EyeSight Driver Assist Technology and the top-of-line Touring trim level debuts the segment-exclusive DriverFocus safety technology which offers yet another layer of safety and convenience for the driver.On August 1, Subaru of America reported its 80th consecutive month of year-over-year sales increases which included the 60th consecutive month of more than 10,000 Foresters sold. The compact SUV is renowned for its reliability with 97% of vehicles sold in the last ten years still on the road today (1). The redesigned 2019 Subaru Forester will be offered in five trim levels: Base, Premium, new Sport, Limited and Touring when it arrives at retailers this fall. Pricing on the SUV begins at just $500 more than last model year at $24,295.Named an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick for twelve years running (2007–2018) and achieving the highest possible rating of “Superior” for front crash prevention from IIHS when equipped with EyeSight, the 2019 Forester builds upon its long history of award-winning safety with a stiffer and stronger chassis and adds Subaru’s EyeSight Driver Assist Technology and LED low and high beam headlights as standard equipment, making this the safest Forester to date. With all-new design and engineering, the 2019 Forester is designed around the Subaru Global Platform (SGP) and delivers major improvements in safety, ride, handling and occupant comfort. All Forester trim levels come standard with seven airbags including Subaru Advanced Frontal Airbags, front seat side pelvis/torso airbags, side curtain airbags and driver’s knee airbag.Standard on Touring trim is the segment-exclusive DriverFocus safety technology that uses facial recognition software to identify signs of driver fatigue or driver distraction and provides an audio and visual warning to alert the driver. DriverFocus also works with EyeSight to reduce the chance of an accident.Every Forester is equipped with standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Active Torque Vectoring and is powered by a new version of the 2.5-liter SUBARU BOXER engine. The revised engine produces 182 hp and 176 lb-ft of torque and is paired with standard Lineartronic® CVT (continuously variable transmission). The new powertrain not only yields quicker acceleration but also up to 33 mpg highway fuel economy. This powertrain allows up to 1,500-lb. towing capacity and standard Trailer Stability Assist (TSA) helps to maintain vehicle stability while towing. Also new for all trim levels is Auto Vehicle Hold and an Electronic Parking Brake.Adding more flexibility for driving conditions is standard driver-selectable Subaru Intelligent Drive (SI-DRIVE). SI-DRIVE is a powertrain performance management system that allows the driver to tailor the vehicle’s throttle characteristics by choosing between “Intelligent” and “Sport” modes (Sport Sharp on Forester Sport). “Intelligent” mode helps smooth out accelerator inputs for fuel saving, while “Sport” mode tunes the throttle response to emphasize performance.Forester’s new design brings added function. The wheelbase is increased to 105.1 inches from 103.9 inches, with the gain benefitting rear seat legroom, which is now 39.4 inches, a 1.4-inch increase. Gains in headroom, hip and shoulder room further bolster passenger comfort and a feeling of spaciousness in the cabin. Wider rear door openings and a steep C-pillar angle make ingress/egress and installing a child seat easier. All Forester models feature lower body side cladding, which helps protect against mud, rocks and other road debris.The 2019 Forester design increases cargo space to 76.1 cu. ft. with the 60:40 split rear seatbacks lowered, a gain of 1.4 cu. ft. The load floor sits flatter, and the cargo area’s squared-off shape has been further optimized for ease of carrying large objects. Notably, the maximum width for the rear gate opening is now 51.2 inches wide, a 5.3-inch increase over the previous model and up to 8-inch wider than on some competitive SUVs.Forester is known for its legendary value, and this model is no exception with standard features including a STARLINK Multimedia system with high-resolution touchscreen, smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and STARLINK apps including the newly available EVEConnect; audio and Bluetooth® control switches on the steering wheel; dual USB ports in the front center console; power windows with auto-up/ auto-down on driver’s window; power door locks that automatically lock when the vehicle is in motion; power side mirrors; multi-function display with digital clock, outside temperature and fuel economy information; remote keyless entry; security system with engine immobilizer; combination meter with LCD color display; tire pressure monitoring system with individual tire pressure display and more.The entry level Forester also comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels with 225/60 R17 all-season tires and 4-wheel disc brakes with ABS. The exterior has body-color door handles and front, rear and side underguards. For added convenience at night, welcome lighting activates when the driver approaches or exits the vehicle.The Base trim offers an option package with 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels in silver finish and roof rails for an MSRP of only $600.Premium trim level adds 17-inch aluminium alloy wheels in black with machine finish, roof rails, roof spoiler in matching body color, dark tint privacy glass and a panoramic power moonroof as standard. For improved off-road performance, the Premium trim offers as standard equipment X-MODE with Hill Descent Control. The Premium’s interior is upgraded with leather-wrapped steering wheel with silver stitching; center dash panel trim in black with silver metallic finish; high grade combination meter with color LCD; high grade multi-function display; and chrome inner door handles. Additional interior features include a 10-way power driver’s seat with power lumbar support; center console rear seat a/c outlets; cargo area cover; off-delay operation on all power windows; available WI-FI hotspot (service required); and the latest SUBARU STARLINK Safety and Security services (with a complimentary 3-year subscription to the Safety Plus package). The Premium is priced from $26,695.Stepping up to the Premium trim offers more optional equipment including the All-Weather Package (heated front seats, heated exterior mirrors and windshield de-icer), dual USB ports in the rear center console; Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Keyless Access with Push-Button Start. Also available is a power rear gate with automatic close & height memory.The Sport trim joins the model line with unique appearance elements and enhanced standard equipment and priced at $28,795. Gloss black exterior accents on the fog light trim, rear gate and front grille along with black-finish 18-inch wheels and a rear roof spoiler give Forester Sport a rugged look. Orange accents on the black underguards and roof rail mounts and an orange SPORT badge add a modern, youthful touch. The exclusive interior is a unique dark gray material with orange stitching and accents throughout the cabin.The Forester Sport exclusively employs a version of SI-DRIVE with Intelligent and Sport Sharp modes and the Lineartronic CVT features a 7-speed manual mode with steering wheel paddle-shift control switches. The new trim also offers new Dual X-Mode for increased capability in a wider range of environmental conditions. Building on the standard equipment of the Forester Premium trim, the Sport also features a high-grade, sport design combination meter for the instrument panel; high-grade multi-function display; LED fog lights; High Beam Assist; exterior mirrors with integrated turn signals; Keyless Access with Push-Button Start and All-Weather Package. LED cargo area lighting and an additional LED light on the inside of the rear gate provides better illumination for loading and unloading cargo.The Sport trim offers optional equipment including Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert and a power rear gate with automatic close & height memory. Also available is the 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus system and Harman Kardon® premium sound system with nine speakers and amplifier.Limited trim is upgraded with 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels in black with machine finish, exterior mirrors in matching body color with integrated turn signals, fog lights with chrome accent trim, Keyless Access with Push-Button Start and All-Weather Package. The Limited comes equipped with additional driver assist technology including Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, High Beam Assist and LED Steering Responsive Headlights. The interior is distinguished by perforated leather-trimmed upholstery, silver metallic with gloss black finish center dash panel trim and leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift lever handle. The Limited comes with additional convenience features including Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control with voice activated controls and dual USB ports in the rear center console. A power rear gate with auto close and height memory is also standard. The 2019 Forester Limited models begin at $30,795.The Limited offers optional equipment to further enhance safety, comfort and entertainment. Available Reverse Automatic Braking can apply the vehicle’s brakes if an obstacle is detected while reversing. The available heated-steering wheel complements the standard All-Weather Package. Also available is the 8-inch Multimedia Navigation system and Harman Kardon premium sound system with nine speakers and amplifier.Continuing as the top of the model line, the Touring offers additional features over Limited including CVT with 7-speed manual shift mode and paddle shift switches; Reverse Automatic Braking; and 8.0-inch Multimedia Navigation system with Harman Kardon premium sound system. The all-new DriverFocus safety system has an added convenience feature of recognizing up to five drivers and remembering their seat and exterior mirror positions as well as climate settings. The exterior of the Touring is immediately recognizable by the unique 18-inch alloy wheels in black with machine finish; chrome exterior door handles, satin chrome exterior folding mirrors with integrated turn signal and LED fog lights with chrome trim. The flagship trim level also has sliver metallic finish mounts on the roof rails and on the front, rear and side underguards as well as a chrome badges. The interior offers a choice of exclusive Black or Saddle Brown perforated leather trimmed upholstery, 10-way power driver’s seat with 2-position memory (includes power lumbar support), 8-way power front passenger seat and heated rear seats. The 2019 Touring is priced from $34,295.SUBARU STARLINK In-Vehicle Technology provides hands-free connectivity and entertainment through the vehicle’s multimedia or navigation system. All STARLINK Multimedia systems for Forester offer a high-resolution touchscreen; smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aha™, Pandora®, and STARLINK apps; Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity; AM/FM stereo; Rear Vision Camera, single-disc CD player; SiriusXM All Access Radio (4-month free subscription) and SiriusXM Travel Link® (3-year free subscription) and HD Radio® as standard. The 6.5-inch Multimedia system is standard on Base, Premium and Sport trims. The 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus adds voice activated controls for phone and Near Field Communication to the list of features and is optional for Sport and standard for Limited. The top-of-the-line 8.0-inch Multimedia with Navigation adds navigation powered by TomTom, voiced activated navigation, and over-the-air updates is an option for Limited and standard for Touring.The Forester is the next model in the 2019 line-up to offer an in-vehicle WI-FI hotspot which will allow families to maximize the capabilities of the new STARLINK Entertainment Anywhere Kit that includes two 9.7-inch iPad® 32GB WI-FI models, Harman Kardon Bluetooth headphones and OtterBox® Defender Series iPad cases. iPad gives users the ability to be even more creative and productive, from sketching ideas, taking photos and creating movies to jotting down notes and staying connected with friends and family with FaceTime while in their Subaru or wherever their travels take them. The kit is available to all Subaru owners for purchase through a Subaru retail facility. With an MSRP of $970, the kit is a great value.The SUBARU STARLINK app now offers EVEConnect, the most advanced connected home/connected car integration ecosystem available on the market today. EVEConnect allows drivers to access, control and automate all of their smart home devices, from the convenience of their vehicle dashboard. Users can control locks, garage doors, lights, thermostats and more, even when on the go. Ergonomically designed for safe and effective in-car usage, EVEConnect provides seamless connectivity, while reducing driver distraction.For safety, security and convenience, SUBARU STARLINK In-Vehicle Technology offers three connected services packages that are among the most affordable in the industry. The STARLINK Safety Plus package includes SOS emergency assistance, enhanced roadside assistance, automatic collision notification, maintenance notifications, monthly vehicle health report and diagnostic alerts (3-year free subscription). For even greater peace of mind, the STARLINK Safety Plus & Security Plus package adds remote engine start with climate control and heated seats, stolen vehicle recovery service, vehicle security alarm notification, remote lock/unlock, remote horn and lights; remote vehicle locator and parenting features including boundary, speed and curfew alerts. The STARLINK Concierge package adds the convenience of in-vehicle assistance with restaurant and hotel reservations, purchasing tickets for sporting/theater events and scheduling service appointments.