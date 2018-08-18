You’re probably thinking that this is just a gimmick that Mercedes came up with to promote a new tech, but it’s not. The German marque has come up with a clever technology that’s as fun as it is functional. Called the Digital Light, this new feature lets a Maybach S-Class talk via its headlights. Literally. Don’t worry, I’m also surprised that I was able to make that sentence.

Now, this is not like the Cars movie type of talking, okay? We’re far from that. What the Digital Light can do, however, is to project light scribbles on the road for unsuspecting bystanders to see. It can even lash out compliments to strangers. What a prude car.

Here’s how Digital Light works: a set of high-quality-projecting LED lights has a chip with over a million micro-reflectors that projects light in patterns, to form letters or even illustrations. It’s quite impressive and we really think this should be a thing in the future. Just imagine the possibilities.

Aside from the fun factor, the Digital Light can also serve as a navigational and safety guide for the driver. Its powerful computer can project lanes, arrows, and symbols to alert the driver, let’s say he missed a sign or whatever. It also employs cameras and sensors in order to do its trick.

It can process low-grip surface signs, construction site warning, rear-end collision, lane-keeping alert, blind-spot signs, and speed reminders. It can also detect pedestrians, in which the car will put an arrow light illustration for emphasis.

“With a resolution of over one million pixels per headlamp, DIGITAL LIGHT not only creates ideal light conditions for every driving situation; it also extends the visual support from our driving assistance systems,” said Ola Källenius, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars Development.

Source: Mercedes-Benz via Youtube