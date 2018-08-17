Taking a dealer’s car for a quick spin to see if it lives up to our expectations is a crucial component of the entire car buying experience. For most of us infatuated with everything on four wheels, it’s an experience we will remember for the rest of our lives. A woman interested in buying the BMW X1 will also remember test driving the posh SUV, but for an entirely different reason.

After enjoying the X1 during the test drive, the prospective buyer returned to the dealer’s parking lot. That’s when things went south as while trying to park the high-riding BMW, she hit the gas pedal instead of pressing the brake, thus turning the test drive into an impromptu crash test. CCTV footage from the dealer shows employees minding their own business when all of the sudden, one of their own cars smashes into the building’s entry.

You’d think that’s the end of the story, but even after getting stuck for a brief moment after hitting a pillar, the driver likely didn’t take her foot off the accelerator pedal, hence why the X1 continued its adventure inside the BMW dealership located in southern China’s Guangzhou. The eventful ride eventually came to an end after the blue SUV crashed into the wall.

Thankfully, both the driver and the salesperson got out of the car safe and sound, while the employees also managed to escape unscathed after running for their lives upon seeing the X1 coming right at them. We can’t say the same thing about the X1 as it will need some TLC, much like the dealer’s building. Reports say the driver has agreed to accept full responsibility for what happened, while the dealer’s insurance company is currently estimating the total damages.