Hennessey Performance seems to be on quite a roll right now. New videos from the tuning company are cropping up all the time, and this one – featuring the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 – has one of the best V8 soundtracks we’ve heard in a long time. If you haven’t already, click play on the video above and make sure your speakers are dialed in for the epic sounds you’re about to experience. We wouldn’t blame you for taking a cold shower afterward.

Somewhat lost among this glorious V8 symphony is what all Hennessey does to create this monster Corvette. It’s officially called the Hennessey HPE850 and as you might suspect, 850 is the total horsepower generated by the 6.2-liter V8. To get there, the company performs a litany of upgrades to the LT4 mill, not the least of which includes more boost. Higher flow heads help the engine breathe better, and judging by the spine-tingling sound this car makes we’re fairly certain it breathes plenty well on the exhaust side as well.

Hennessey says its HPE850 Z06 can sprint to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds, with a quarter-mile dispatched in just 10.3 seconds at 136 mph. That’s darn close to Dodge Challenger Demon territory, though Hennessey does point out those times are set in ideal conditions with drag radials on the back. The upgrade is available for either the automatic or manual transmission ‘Vette, and Hennessey even backs it up with a two-year/24,000-mile warranty.

We don’t see this Corvette being a quarter-mile monster, though. For that fact, we also don’t see it being the quiet go-to-church car as suggested by the narrator in this video. The Z06 is already something of a track star, and with 200 more horsepower to play with over the stock machine, this car could be a serious contender at road courses around the world.

At the very least, it’ll sound amazing to everyone on-hand watching the action.

Source: Hennessey Performance, YouTube