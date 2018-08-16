The Audi A4 has a refresh for the 2019 model year, and among the changes is dropping the availability of a manual transmission. A lack of demand forced the decision. Only five percent of A4 sales in the United States have a three-pedal setup, according to Car and Driver. The change means that the only transmission option is a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Audi made only minor changes to keep the updated A4 fresh. Slight styling tweaks include a new front fascia with pentagonal niches for the corner intakes. Models with the available S Line exterior package get revised grille slats with a three-dimensional effect. At the back, there are new trapezoidal exhaust outlets. At least in Europe, there's a newly available S Line Competition with Turbo Blue paint, Selenite Silver finishes on the front bumper, and an RS-inspired wing for the Avant wagon.

The German automaker largely leaves the interior the same. However, the aforementioned S Line Competition package adds RS-style carbon trim, a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel, and black partial leather sport seats.

The automaker doesn't yet outline powertrain changes, but examples in the U.S are currently available with two tunes of a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder: one with 190 horsepower (142 kilowatts) and 236 pound-feet (320 Newton-meters) of torque or a tune with 252 hp (188 kW) and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm)

The 2019 A4 goes on sale in Germany in the third quarter of 2019. The company doesn't yet say specifically when the upgrades arrive in the United States but don't expect too much of a delay because America is a major market for the Four Rings. There are no details about price changes yet, either.

Source: Car and Driver