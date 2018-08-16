Hot on the heels of new information about the next-gen BMW 3 Series dropping, here is a great look at the wagon variant of the German brand's popular model. There are even great shots of the cabin.

The exterior of this wagon still wears rather heavy camouflage, but the close perspective provides a good look at what BMW is trying to hide. A notable design element is the narrow, angular headlights that feature boxy LEDs that evoke the four-lamp setup from classic models. The front fascia on this one looks identical to the piece on the sedan. Obviously, the biggest change here is the extended roof that creates a larger cargo area, with the only downside being a slightly stodgier appearance.

On the inside, there's a digital instrument panel, and this one apparently has a diesel engine, given the message on the fuel gauge. A wide infotainment screen sits on top of the center stack. Switches for controlling the HVAC system are underneath the display. The center console is home for the gearshift, infotainment controller, and buttons for toggling driving modes and driver assistance systems.

Mechanically, the new 3 Series weighs 121 pounds (55 kilograms) less than the current model. It's also slightly wider, and the center of gravity drops 0.4 inches (10 millimeters). Switching to a new platform allows for a boost in body rigidity, too. In terms of the engine range, BMW promises that the new 3 Series gets the most powerful four-cylinder engine ever for one of its production vehicles. Fuel economy improves by five percent over the existing gasoline-fueled mill, too.

BMW intends to unveil the 3 Series sedan at the Paris Motor Show in October, but it's not clear yet whether the company would premiere the wagon at the same time. A debut there seems unlikely, though, because automakers generally tend to stagger the launch of different body styles.

Source: BMW