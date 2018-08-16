Sketches show a high-tech cockpit focused on the driver.
2020 will be the year when the Automobili Pininfarina PF0 is going to hit the streets, but prospective owners will be given the opportunity to check out the electric hypercar next week in Pebble Beach. Billed as being the “most powerful Italian sports car ever” made, the high-performance electric beast will adopt a minimalist design for the cabin as previewed by the new teasers published today.
We’re only seeing two physical buttons on the dashboard, one to the left of the driver to go through the driving modes and the other to the right serving as the gear selector. The angular steering wheel clad in leather and carbon fiber appears to incorporate a few buttons, but we’re getting the feeling these are of the touch-sensitive type.
Directly in the driver’s view is a small digital screen showing essential info, while to the left and right of the instrument cluster are two large displays providing a multitude of details. The LED ambient lighting of the dashboard continues uninterrupted on the door panels, while the body-hugging seats appear to offer great lateral support. Carbon fiber accents are combined with blue and white leather to create a mélange between a luxury car and a sporty machine.
While the new teasers are all about the interior, we can’t help but notice the large display on the left could very well show the PF0’s rear end and its side profile, unless it’s a generic image of a car just to throw us off.
Design aside, Automobili Pininfarina reiterates the hypercar will accelerate to 62 mph (100 kph) in under two seconds and will have a top speed in excess of 250 mph (400 kph). With the battery pack fully charged, the PF0 will cover more than 300 miles (500 kilometers) on a single charge.
Mum’s the word about the technical specifications at this point, but we’re expecting four electric motors to churn a combined output of 2,000 horsepower (1,491 kilowatts).
We won’t be seeing much of the PF0 on the streets as Automobili Pininfarina – part of the Mahindra Group – will keep the electric hypercar exclusive by making only 150 examples.
Source: Automobili Pininfarina
Pininfarina PF0 Teasers
AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA PRESENTS THE FUTURE OF THE HYPERCAR IN PEBBLE BEACH
- Futuristic new interior images present driver’s view of all-electric Automobili Pininfarina PF0 concept hypercar
- Vision for the most powerful Italian sports car ever to be presented exclusively to prospective owners in Pebble Beach (22-26 August)
- No more than 150 PF0 hypercars to be created from 2020, each handcrafted by legendary Pininfarina SpA atelier in Cambiano, Italy
- Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra, to host guests and personally mark this defining moment for Automobili Pininfarina
(Monterey, 16 August 2018): Ahead of its official unveiling at the Geneva International Motor Show in 2019, a full-scale design concept of the stunning Automobili Pininfarina PF0 luxury electric hypercar will be presented exclusively to prospective clients in advance of Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.
Michael Perschke, Automobili Pininfarina CEO, said: “Numerous design icons from Pininfarina’s incredible history have won awards at Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, so I am excited to present a future Pininfarina classic to prospective owners in close proximity to this famous event.
“Our presence in Monterey is an inspiring chapter in the story of realising Battista Farina’s long-held dream: one day there will be beautiful cars solely branded Pininfarina. These special VIP previews mean that future PF0 owners, most of whom will undoubtedly own numerous modern and historic classics, have an opportunity right now to be part of the birth of the company and their hypercar.”
Automobili Pininfarina Design Director Luca Borgogno has devised a design brief to cover creation of the most beautiful, all-electric hypercar in the world, codenamed PF0. The design of the PF0 is being developed by the Pininfarina SpA Design Studio, and future owners will be delighted that PF0 will be hand-crafted in Cambiano, Italy by the Pininfarina SpA atelier in strictly-limited numbers from 2020.
Luca Borgogno said: “Our objective with the exterior of PF0 is to design timeless beauty in every aspect, and the interior is equally important. Pininfarina’s design values of elegance and simplicity present us with a fantastic opportunity to stand out from the styling of most current sports and hypercars.
“Our guests in Pebble Beach have huge affinity for Italian sports cars. I am certain they will value our commitment to ensure PF0 is designed and hand-crafted in Turin. It is the birthplace of some of the most revered sports and luxury cars ever created.”
PF0 is in the final stages of design and has been inspired by famous Pininfarina cars such as the Cisitalia, Modulo and Sintesi. Each featured classic Pininfarina design cues and the necessary blend of beauty and technological innovation in perfect combination. And each was ahead of its time when presented. Future PF0 owners – no more than 150 worldwide – are guaranteed the same approach and results, inside and out.
Cloaked in a visually stunning body created from carbon fibre, extreme levels of technology and functional design define the PF0, delivering a staggering performance for a road car: a stated ambition to accelerate to 62 mph (100 km/h) in less than two seconds, break the 250 mph (400 km/h) top speed barrier, and provide a potential zero-emissions range of over 300 miles, or up to 500 km.
Joining Automobili Pininfarina and guests in California to mark the occasion will be Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra, the visionary leader whose support of Pininfarina SpA has opened up the opportunity for the arrival of Pininfarina-branded luxury cars.